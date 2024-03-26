CSK vs GT IPL 2024: MS Dhoni's reaction when debutant Sameer Rizvi smashed two sixes against Rashid Khan was caught in camera.

CSK vs GT IPL 2024: MS Dhoni's reaction Sameer Rizvi's explosive batting during the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans went viral on the internet on Tuesday. This was the moment when debutant Sameer Rizvi of the CSK smashed two sixes against Rashid Khan on the first ball of his IPL career. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Chennai Super Kings lost the toss and were asked to bat first as Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill elected to bowl at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CSK and GT faced each other for the first time since playing out a thrilling final that saw the MS Dhoni-led side emerge victorious and clinch their fifth IPL title.

Rachin Ravindra started with a bang and Shivam Dube finished with a flourish as Chennai Super Kings posted a commendable 206 for 5 against Gujarat Titans in an IPL match here on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rachin made full use of the Powerplay, racing to 46 off 20 balls while Dube, a nightmare for spinners, then used his long levers to whack 51 in only 23 deliveries to increase the challenge of GT batters by manifold.

Dube's innings had as many as five sixes. Finally, it was GT's 'Go-To' bowler Rashid, who drew the first blood but more because of smart work from Wriddhiman Saha, who removed the bails in a flash after the Black Caps opener lost his balance and moved out of his crease trying to whip the delivery.

In between, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's chiselled 46 off 36 balls also was a significant contribution in another impactful batting performance by the team on a hard bouncy track that was on offer

Team players Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

