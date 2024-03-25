CSK vs GT IPL 2024: When and where to watch, live streaming details and more

Rituraj Gaikwad-led defending champions Chennai Super Kings are all set to face Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans in their second league match in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on 26 March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both the teams have won their respective openers. CSK defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore on 22 March by 6 wickets at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Before the IPL 2024 opener, legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni handed over the skipper baton of CSK to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

While GT defeated Mumbai Indians on 24 March at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium by 6 runs.

CSK vs GT IPL 2024: Head to Head CSK and GT have clashed with each other 5 times, and GT won 3 matches while CSK won 2.

CSK vs GT IPL 2024: Pitch Report MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is known to favour the bowlers and, especially spinners. It will have minimal lateral movement for the new ball bowlers. Chasing has been difficult at Chepauk, with the pitch tending to slow down during the second half.

CSK Vs GT IPL 2024: Weather Conditions The weather is unlikely to influence the proceedings of the match. It is expected to be a clear sky with no chance of rain.

CSK Vs GT IPL 2024: Venue, Time, and Date The CSK Vs GT IPL 2024 will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai at 7:30 pm (IST) on 22 March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CSK Vs GT IPL 2024: Broadcast Details The CSK Vs GT IPL 2024 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

CSK Vs GT IPL 2024: Live Streaming Details The CSK Vs GT IPL 2024 will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and its website.

CSK Vs GT IPL 2024: Players to watch out for CSK: MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra

RCB: Shubman Gill, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav

CSK Vs GT IPL 2024: Squads CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Sameer Rizvi, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish

GT: Shubman Gill (captain), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra

