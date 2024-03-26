CSK vs GT IPL 2024: Who’ll win Chennai vs Gujarat match? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
CSK vs GT IPL 2024: In their second match of the tournament, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at home on March 26
CSK vs GT IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to clash in their second encounter of IPL 2024 on March 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk). Both teams enter the match with victories in their opening fixtures.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message