CSK vs GT IPL 2024: In their second match of the tournament, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at home on March 26

CSK vs GT IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to clash in their second encounter of IPL 2024 on March 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk). Both teams enter the match with victories in their opening fixtures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: CSK vs GT IPL 2024: When and where to watch, live streaming details and more Gujarat, now led by Shubman Gill, stopped Mumbai Indians (MI) short of chasing the target in the final over on March 24. Despite conceding 10 runs in the first two balls of the 20th over, Umesh Yadav's crucial dismissals of MI skipper Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla paved the way for their victory.

Meanwhile, CSK grabbed two points and moved up in the points table with a Net Run Rate of +0.779. Now led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chennai defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their first match on March 22. While Chasing RCB’s 173/6, CSK reached 176/4 in 18.4 overs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024: Virat Kohli shuts critics, says ‘I've still got it, I guess’ Ruturaj's captaincy, particularly his use of Mustafizur Rahman in the bowling attack, garnered praise from cricket experts like Sunil Gavaskar.

CSK vs GT head-to-head records Chennai and Gujarat have played only five IPL matches, as GT is a new franchise. Gujarat won three of those, and Chennai won two matches. CSK’s highest total against GT so far is 178 while GT’s highest score against CSK is 214.

Also Read: RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024: Virat Kohli reaches another milestone, becomes first Indian batter IPL 2023 started with defending champion GT playing against CSK and winning it. CSK won the next match against GT. In the final, they met again, and Chennai clinched their fifth title. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CSK vs GT fantasy team MS Dhoni (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Moeen Ali, Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill (VC), David Miller, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Wriddhiman Saha.

CSK vs GT pitch report This is the second IPL match to be held in Chennai this year. In the first match, the pitch helped batters as Chennai managed to chase RCB’s 173 down quite comfortably. The pitch will favour batters in the second match as well. With both teams boasting of hard hitters, one can expect a high-scoring game.

CSK vs GT weather When the match starts, the temperature in Chennai will be around 29 degrees. It will remain nearly the same throughout the match. However, it will feel hotter, with a high humidity of 77%. There is no chance of rain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CSK vs GT prediction As per Google’s win probability, Chennai holds a 56% chance of emerging victorious against Gujarat in their home fixture, potentially securing the top spot in the points table.

CSK vs GT prediction: Google's win probability favours CSK

As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, CSK will win the match. MyKhel also tilts in favour of Chennai. We, too, expect MS Dhoni’s team to outsmart GT.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!