CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Kagiso Rabada strikes twice in an over as Sanju Samson walks back cheaply at Chepauk

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match on Sunday. Gujarat Titans are currently placed seventh on the table with six points from three wins in seven games, while Chennai Super Kings are fifth with the same number of points but a superior net run rate. Gujarat Titans have included Arshad Khan for the crucial mid-table clash, while Urvil Patel has been included in the CSK playing XI.
The head-to-head between CSK and Gujarat Titans are equal with both teams winning four games each. The last time both these two teams met, CSK rode on half-centuries from Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis to beat Gujarat Titans by 83 runs.
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh
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OUTTT. Sanju Samson, centurion in the previous game, has gotten out for just 11. Samson tries to slash Kagiso Rabada, only to edge behind. OUTTT!!!! Another wicket goes down in the over. New man Urvil Patel, managed just a four to top edge Rabada on the final delivery. Sarfaraz Khan has been brought in as an impact sub, just four overs into the game. CSK 25/2 (4)
Ruturaj Gaikwad: It's a bit on the drier side. We don't mind putting a score and defending it. The confidence is high. This game starts from zero. We have to assess. We are slightly getting better and better. One or two areas we need to click. I've been getting starts. One change. Urvil comes in.
Shubman Gill: We are gonna bowl first. Looks like a good wicket. Actually not that bad, there's a breeze. We are doing a lot of things right, it's about winning the small moments. (More aggressive in the powerplay?) If the wicket is good, get as many in the powerplay. It's important to assess the conditions. Arshad is coming back.
CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad and GT's Shubman Gill walk out for the toss. Gujarat Titans opt to bowl. One change for GT.
This is the first day game of the season in Chepauk. Its hot and humid out in Chennai. Englishman Luke Wood, who is yet to play in IPL 2026, is bowling on the side wicket. He also had long stint at the nets yesterday. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni is unlikely to play today.
The million dollar question is will MS Dhoni play today? Well, that answer is only with the man himself and not the management. Although there were reports of Dhoni not wanting to tinker with the playing XI, the talismanic skipper is yet to be spotted by the camera so far today.
CSK: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
The head-to-head between CSK and Gujarat Titans are equal with both teams winning four games each. The last time both these two teams met, CSK rode on half-centuries from Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis to beat Gujarat Titans by 83 runs.
CSK look to be blooming at the right time. Riding on Sanju Samson's hundred and Akeal Hosein's four-fer, CSK defeated Mumbai Indians in their last game and will be high on confidence. On the other hand, the middle order has not been able to finish the games for Gujarat Titans. Despite a hundred from Sai Sudharsan, GT were beaten by RCB in their previous encounter.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of CSK vs Gujarat Titans match in Chepauk.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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