CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Kagiso Rabada strikes twice in an over as Sanju Samson walks back cheaply at Chepauk

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match on Sunday. Gujarat Titans are currently placed seventh on the table with six points from three wins in seven games, while Chennai Super Kings are fifth with the same number of points but a superior net run rate. Gujarat Titans have included Arshad Khan for the crucial mid-table clash, while Urvil Patel has been included in the CSK playing XI.

CSK vs GT head to head in IPL

The head-to-head between CSK and Gujarat Titans are equal with both teams winning four games each. The last time both these two teams met, CSK rode on half-centuries from Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis to beat Gujarat Titans by 83 runs.

CSK vs GT playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh

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