CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Kagiso Rabada strikes twice in an over as Sanju Samson walks back cheaply at Chepauk

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match on Sunday. Gujarat Titans are currently placed seventh on the table with six points from three wins in seven games, while Chennai Super Kings are fifth with the same number of points but a superior net run rate. Gujarat Titans have included Arshad Khan for the crucial mid-table clash, while Urvil Patel has been included in the CSK playing XI.
The head-to-head between CSK and Gujarat Titans are equal with both teams winning four games each. The last time both these two teams met, CSK rode on half-centuries from Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis to beat Gujarat Titans by 83 runs.
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh
Quick Links: IPL 2026 Updated Points Table | IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap
OUTTTT!!!!! Three wickets for Gujarat Titans in two overs. The short ball ploy seems to be working for Gujarat Titans. Mohammed Siraj, bangs it short, with impact sub Sarfaraz Khan trying to go over the top. But the Mumbai batter gets a top edge only for Jos Buttler take a simple catch. Sarfaraz goes for a golden duck. CSK 26/3 (4.4)
OUTTT. Sanju Samson, centurion in the previous game, has gotten out for just 11. Samson tries to slash Kagiso Rabada, only to edge behind. OUTTT!!!! Another wicket goes down in the over. New man Urvil Patel, managed just a four to top edge Rabada on the final delivery. Sarfaraz Khan has been brought in as an impact sub, just four overs into the game. CSK 25/2 (4)
Ruturaj Gaikwad: It's a bit on the drier side. We don't mind putting a score and defending it. The confidence is high. This game starts from zero. We have to assess. We are slightly getting better and better. One or two areas we need to click. I've been getting starts. One change. Urvil comes in.
Shubman Gill: We are gonna bowl first. Looks like a good wicket. Actually not that bad, there's a breeze. We are doing a lot of things right, it's about winning the small moments. (More aggressive in the powerplay?) If the wicket is good, get as many in the powerplay. It's important to assess the conditions. Arshad is coming back.
CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad and GT's Shubman Gill walk out for the toss. Gujarat Titans opt to bowl. One change for GT.
This is the first day game of the season in Chepauk. Its hot and humid out in Chennai. Englishman Luke Wood, who is yet to play in IPL 2026, is bowling on the side wicket. He also had long stint at the nets yesterday. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni is unlikely to play today.
The million dollar question is will MS Dhoni play today? Well, that answer is only with the man himself and not the management. Although there were reports of Dhoni not wanting to tinker with the playing XI, the talismanic skipper is yet to be spotted by the camera so far today.
CSK: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
The head-to-head between CSK and Gujarat Titans are equal with both teams winning four games each. The last time both these two teams met, CSK rode on half-centuries from Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis to beat Gujarat Titans by 83 runs.
CSK look to be blooming at the right time. Riding on Sanju Samson's hundred and Akeal Hosein's four-fer, CSK defeated Mumbai Indians in their last game and will be high on confidence. On the other hand, the middle order has not been able to finish the games for Gujarat Titans. Despite a hundred from Sai Sudharsan, GT were beaten by RCB in their previous encounter.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of CSK vs Gujarat Titans match in Chepauk.