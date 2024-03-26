CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Can Ruturaj's Chennai continue their winning run?

CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings will take on the might of Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The two most inexperienced captains in the IPL will be looking to continue their winning streak after opening the tournament with victories over RCB and MI respectively.
In the opening match of IPL 2024, CSK defeated the Faf Du Plessis-led side by 6 wickets with 8 balls to spare. Shivam Dube and Rachin Ravindra starred with the bat for CSK, scoring 37 and 34 respectively. Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4 wickets in his quota of 4 overs, and conceding 29 runs.
CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Win prediction for today
CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: As per Google’s win probability, Chennai holds a 56% chance of emerging victorious against Gujarat in their home fixture, potentially securing the top spot in the points table.
As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, CSK will win the match. MyKhel also tilts in favour of Chennai. We, too, expect MS Dhoni’s team to outsmart GT.
CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Chennai weather report
CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: When the match starts, the temperature in Chennai will be around 29 degrees. It will remain nearly the same throughout the match. However, it will feel hotter, with a high humidity of 77%. There is no chance of rain.
CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Fantasy XI for today
CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: MS Dhoni (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Moeen Ali, Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill (VC), David Miller, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Wriddhiman Saha.
CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Head to head record
CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Chennai and Gujarat have played only five IPL matches, as GT is a new franchise. Gujarat won three of those, and Chennai won two matches. CSK’s highest total against GT so far is 178 while GT’s highest score against CSK is 214.
IPL 2023 started with defending champion GT playing against CSK and winning it. CSK won the next match against GT. In the final, they met again, and Chennai clinched their fifth title.
CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Players to watch out for
CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score:
CSK: MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra
RCB: Shubman Gill, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav
CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Gujarat Titans squad
CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Shubman Gill (captain), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra
CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Chennai IPL squad
CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Sameer Rizvi, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish
CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Chennai pitch report
CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is known to favour the bowlers and, especially spinners. It will have minimal lateral movement for the new ball bowlers. Chasing has been difficult at Chepauk, with the pitch tending to slow down during the second half.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!