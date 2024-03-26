Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Can Ruturaj's Chennai continue their winning run?

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 03:12 PM IST
Livemint

CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad led Chennai Super Kings will be aiming to repeat the performance showcased by his side in the final of last year's IPL final.

CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings player MS Dhoni during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Monday, March 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI03_25_2024_000188B)

CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings will take on the might of Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The two most inexperienced captains in the IPL will be looking to continue their winning streak after opening the tournament with victories over RCB and MI respectively.

In the opening match of IPL 2024, CSK defeated the Faf Du Plessis-led side by 6 wickets with 8 balls to spare. Shivam Dube and Rachin Ravindra starred with the bat for CSK, scoring 37 and 34 respectively. Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4 wickets in his quota of 4 overs, and conceding 29 runs.

 

26 Mar 2024, 03:12 PM IST CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Win prediction for today

CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: As per Google’s win probability, Chennai holds a 56% chance of emerging victorious against Gujarat in their home fixture, potentially securing the top spot in the points table.

As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, CSK will win the match. MyKhel also tilts in favour of Chennai. We, too, expect MS Dhoni’s team to outsmart GT.

26 Mar 2024, 03:03 PM IST CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Chennai weather report

CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: When the match starts, the temperature in Chennai will be around 29 degrees. It will remain nearly the same throughout the match. However, it will feel hotter, with a high humidity of 77%. There is no chance of rain.

26 Mar 2024, 03:03 PM IST CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Fantasy XI for today

CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: MS Dhoni (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Moeen Ali, Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill (VC), David Miller, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Wriddhiman Saha.

26 Mar 2024, 02:49 PM IST CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Head to head record

CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Chennai and Gujarat have played only five IPL matches, as GT is a new franchise. Gujarat won three of those, and Chennai won two matches. CSK’s highest total against GT so far is 178 while GT’s highest score against CSK is 214.

IPL 2023 started with defending champion GT playing against CSK and winning it. CSK won the next match against GT. In the final, they met again, and Chennai clinched their fifth title.

26 Mar 2024, 02:36 PM IST CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Players to watch out for

CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: 

CSK: MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra

RCB: Shubman Gill, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav

26 Mar 2024, 02:28 PM IST CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Gujarat Titans squad

CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Shubman Gill (captain), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra

26 Mar 2024, 02:17 PM IST CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Chennai IPL squad

CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score:  Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Sameer Rizvi, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish

26 Mar 2024, 02:16 PM IST CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Chennai pitch report

CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is known to favour the bowlers and, especially spinners. It will have minimal lateral movement for the new ball bowlers. Chasing has been difficult at Chepauk, with the pitch tending to slow down during the second half.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!