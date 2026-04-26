CSK vs GT preview: Can Gujarat break Chennai’s unbeaten record at Chepauk? Check head-to-head, pitch report, more

Chennai Super Kings host Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as the Chepauk Stadium, in Chennai on Sunday, 26 April, at 3:30 PM IST in Match 37 of IPL 2026. CSK will make its case stronger with a win here. It has been enjoying a winning streak, 3 out of its last 4.

After starting with multiple losses, Chennai recovered and secured 6 points in 7 matches. Because of its strong Net Run Rate of +0.118, Chennai are now ranked 5th.

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GT are coming after 2 consecutive losses. That happened after 3 back-to-back wins. With 6 points, the Titans are ranked 7th with an NRR of -0790.

Match Logistics The game is at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Saturday, 26 April, at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss at 3 PM IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar.

Head-to-Head Record CSK and GT have faced each other 8 times in the IPL. The head-to-head record is perfectly level at 4 wins each.

CSK's highest team total against GT stands at 230. Their lowest score in this fixture is 133. GT's highest score against CSK is 231, and their lowest is 143.

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Gujarat Titans won the first 3 matches between the two sides. These victories came in 2022 and early 2023. However, CSK have won the biggest encounters that matter most.

CSK vs GT Head-to-Head Record

Chennai won the IPL 2023 Final in a last-ball thriller. They also won the 2023 Qualifier 1 against the same opponents.

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At Chepauk, CSK are unbeaten against GT with a 2-0 record.

Ruturaj Gaikwad leads all run-scorers in this rivalry with 350 runs. Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma lead GT's bowling with 9 wickets each.

̌Predicted Playing XI Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Matthew Short, Jamie Overton, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Akeal Hosein (Impact Player)

Gujarat Titans: B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Kishore (Impact Player)

Team News The biggest question is: Is MS Dhoni playing today? He has missed all 7 of CSK's matches in IPL 2026. A calf strain sustained during pre-season kept him out.

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Head coach Stephen Fleming says Dhoni is progressing well in recovery. However, the management is being cautious about his return.

Dhoni was seen batting at full intensity in the Chepauk nets on Saturday. He has not yet been seen wicketkeeping with gloves.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Ashwin slams MI skipper Hardik for questionable captaincy calls vs CSK

Batting coach Michael Hussey says Dhoni is hitting the ball well. The main concern is his ability to run at full speed. Quick singles and doubles remain a risk for a recurrence. A fitness test on match morning will determine his availability.

GT are expected to field an unchanged side tonight. They are monitoring Prasidh Krishna's form after the Purple Cap contender was hit for 31 runs in 2 overs against the RCB.

Key Players to Watch Sanju Samson leads CSK's run charts with 293 runs this season. He scored a match-winning, unbeaten century against the Mumbai Indians in the last match.

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Shubman Gill is GT's most consistent batter with 297 runs. He averages 49.50 and has 350 runs in this specific rivalry. Sai Sudharsan is coming off a brilliant 58-ball century against RCB.

CSK’s Anshul Kamboj holds the Purple Cap with 14 wickets in 7 matches. GT’s Rashid Khan has 14 wickets in 8 matches in the CSK-GT rivalry.

Noor Ahmad took 3/21 in CSK's last demolition of GT. Jamie Overton has contributed 118 runs and 9 wickets this season.

Pitch and Conditions The Chepauk pitch has traditionally been known as a spinner's paradise. However, the 2026 surface has shifted significantly towards a batting-friendly track. Average first-innings scores this season have climbed to between 170 and 185 runs. The historical average score batting first at this ground is 165.16.

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This is an afternoon fixture starting at 3:30 PM. The dry conditions will allow spinners to find more grip and turn. That spin assistance increases as the game progresses into the middle overs.

Batting first is considered the smarter tactical call for this afternoon game. There will be minimal dew effect compared to evening matches at Chepauk. Chasing becomes increasingly difficult as the sun-baked pitch dries out and slows down.

Pacers can expect some early bounce and seam movement with the red-soil surface. Disciplined lines and pace-off variations will be key for fast bowlers. In 94 IPL matches here, 53 have been won batting first. That is 56% of all results favouring the team setting a target.

The highest team total at this ground is 246/5 by CSK. The highest run chase achieved here is 210/5 by Punjab Kings in 2026.

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Weather conditions will be hot and stiflingly humid throughout the match. At the 3:30 PM start, temperatures will be 33°C, feeling like 37°C.

Humidity will rise to above 75% by the finish. There is no significant rain threat, ensuring a full 40-over contest.

Chepauk holds its breath for MS Dhoni’s return. Shubman Gill, however, would prefer focusing on 2 points. It’s a Sunday afternoon blockbuster.