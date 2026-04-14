CSK vs KKR: Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders take field at Chepauk in IPL 2026 wearing black armbands; here's why

In a touching tribute, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are wearing black armbands in the memory of former Indian cricketer CD Gopinath, who passed away on April 9 at the age of 96. Notably, Gopinath was the last surviving member of India's historic first Test-winning team in 1952.
Gopinath was India's oldest Test cricketer and the second-oldest globally after Australia's Neil Harvey. “KKR players are wearing black armbands during CSK vs KKR match in Chennai tonight, as a tribute to Mr. Gopinath,” KKR said in a statement during the match on Tuesday.
Gopinath played for India in eight Test matches between 1951 and 1960. He made an immediate impact on debut, scoring 50 not out and 42 against England. The momentous occasion came during England's tour of India in 1952. The first three Tests ended in draws before England took the lead with a win in Kanpur. India won the fifth and final Test by an innings and eight runs in Chennai, a turning point in the country's cricketing history.
Gopinath scored 35 in that game, which also saw legendary Vinoo Mankad finish with a 12-wicket match haul, including a 8/55 in the first innings. At the domestic level, Gopinath led Madras (now Chennai) and contributed significantly to its growth in the early years of Indian domestic competition.
Gopinath scored 4,259 runs in 60 matches and played a defining role in Madras’ maiden Ranji Trophy triumph in 1954-55, scoring a century in the final to help the side secure its first-ever title. Post retirement, Gopinath served as a national selector, including as chairman, and later as manager of the Indian team during the 1979 tour of England.
BCCI president Mithun Manhas said Gopinath belonged to an era that shaped Indian cricket. “Mr C.D. Gopinath represented an era when Indian cricket was beginning to establish itself on the international stage. Not only did he contribute for India, but he also played a key role in Madras’ early successes," Manhas, a stalwart in Indian domestic cricket, said.
"His continued association with the game as chairman of the selection committee and team manager reflected his deep commitment to cricket. We mourn his passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones,” added Manhas.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said, “Mr C.D. Gopinath belonged to a generation that helped shape Indian cricket in its formative years. Being part of India’s first Test victory is a distinction that will always be remembered. He continued to contribute to the game long after his playing days, and his association with Indian cricket remained strong over the years. The BCCI expresses its heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”
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