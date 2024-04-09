CSK vs KKR IPL 2024: “Old friends meeting up and exchanging a pleasantry or two - that’s what makes these games so special," said the commentator as Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni hugged each other and whole-heartedly smiled. It was after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK)’s win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 8. However, for the uninitiated, Gambhir and Dhoni could be anything else, but they are definitely not known to be “old friends".

Gautam has been known for being critical of Dhoni on various issues. GG often complains about MSD being considered the “hero" of India’s ODI World Cup victory in 2011. Ravi Shastri’s “Dhoni finishes off in style" commentary became legendary after the-then Indian captain hit it out for a six to cement India’s second ODI World Cup win.

However, Gambhir often reminds people that there cannot be just one hero for a World Cup win. He speaks about Yuvraj Singh, the Player of the Tournament, having an impeccable run during the World Cup to help India land in the final. Gambhir himself scored 97 off 112 balls and steadied the ship for India after opener Virender Sehwag was out for a duck. Sachin Tendulkar (18 off 14 balls) was out soon as well.

Even Virat Kohli could not play a major role in India’s victory as he was out for 35 off 49 balls. It was Dhoni’s 91 off 79 balls that became fabled. He promoted himself up in the batting order and came ahead of Yuvraj, who had been having a brilliant run in the tournament.

On April 8, when Gambhir smiled and hugged Dhoni, Mahi returned the favour. They were seen all smiles as fans remembered March 29 in the ongoing IPL tournament. That day, fans saw another “reunion" involving Gambhir.

The former Kolkata captain hugged Virat and exchanged pleasantries with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter. Gautam and Virat have seen fierce on-field rivalry in the match. Last year, their post-match altercation became infamous.

Netizens react

“That moment when you witness pure sportsmanship and camaraderie between two legends," wrote one user on social media. “2024 is all about maturity," came from another.

“Gautam Gambhir in a parallel universe," wrote another while sharing the pictures of GG hugging Kohli and Dhoni separately.

“They are responsible for our world cups wins! If you see the final matches of world up wins, Gauti has the highest scores! Mahi is the captain! And people of Indian on SM show hatred towards them and disrespect them! They both do respect each other!" posted another user.

“Gambhir turned from a cactus to a rose. Quitting politics can truly heal a person," quipped one user.

