CSK vs KKR | Gautam Gambhir in ‘parallel universe’: After Virat Kohli, Kolkata mentor hugs MS Dhoni; netizens react
CSK vs KKR IPL 2024: The tournament saw another ‘reunion’ on April 8 as Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni hugged each other and exchanged pleasantries.
CSK vs KKR IPL 2024: “Old friends meeting up and exchanging a pleasantry or two - that’s what makes these games so special," said the commentator as Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni hugged each other and whole-heartedly smiled. It was after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK)’s win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 8. However, for the uninitiated, Gambhir and Dhoni could be anything else, but they are definitely not known to be “old friends".