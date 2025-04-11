CSK vs KKR head-to-head stats in IPL: How have Kolkata Knight Riders fared against Chennai? Who has more wins? Details

5 time champions Chennai Super Kings will look to resurrect their season as they host defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Updated11 Apr 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Chennai: Chennai Super Kings's MS Dhoni with Kolkata Knight Riders's Moeen Ali and Rahmanullah Gurbaz and others during a practice session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium
Chennai: Chennai Super Kings’s MS Dhoni with Kolkata Knight Riders’s Moeen Ali and Rahmanullah Gurbaz and others during a practice session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium(PTI)

Chennai Super Kings will host defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in today’s high stakes clash in the Indian Premier League. MS Dhoni has been reappointed captain of the side after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament with an elbow fracture injury. Both teams will be keen for 2 points as they enter today’s fixture on the back of a loss.

CSK sits ninth in the IPL 2025 table while KKR occupies the sixth position. The two teams have played each other 30 times with the home side having a significant upper hand in this rivalry.

Also Read | CSK vs KKR IPL 2025: MS Dhoni welcomes ‘traitor’ ahead of high stakes clash

Let us take a look at the key stats ahead of today’s blockbuster encounter.

CSK vs KKR: Overall Head to Head in IPL

Total Matches Played: 30 - CSK: 19 wins, KKR: 11 wins, No Result: 1

The last time the two teams met each other was at this venue on April 8, 2024. CSK won the match by 7 wickets.

CSK vs KKR at the MA Chidambaram in IPL

Total Matches played: 11

CSK: 8 wins

KKR: 3 wins

CSK record at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in IPL

Total Matches played: 74

Won: 51

Lost: 22

Tied: 1

Highest score: 246/5 vs Rajasthan Royals (April 3, 2010) - CSK won by 23 runs

Lowest score: 109 all out vs Mumbai Indians (April 26, 2019) - MI won by 46 runs

Also Read | CSK vs KKR: 5 key players as hosts turn to ‘new’ captain Dhoni for inspiration

CSK vs KKR: Most Runs

Suresh Raina (CSK) - Matches: 19, Runs: 610, Average: 35.88, Strike Rake: 170.14, Highest Score: 78*

MS Dhoni (CSK) - Matches: 24, Runs: 497, Average: 45.18, Strike Rake: 133.96, Highest Score: 66*

Faf du Plessis (CSK) - Matches: 12, Runs: 473, Average: 47, Strike Rake: 134.28, Highest Score: 95*

CSK vs KKR: Most wickets

Sunil Narine (KKR) - Innings: 20, Wickets: 23, Economy: 6.43, Average: 21.65, Best Figures: 3/41

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - Innings: 20, Wickets: 20, Economy: 7.36, Average: 24.30, Best Figures: 4/12

R Ashwin (CSK) - Innings: 12, Wickets: 16, Economy: 6, Average: 16.37, Best Figures: 3/16

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsCSK vs KKR head-to-head stats in IPL: How have Kolkata Knight Riders fared against Chennai? Who has more wins? Details
MoreLess
First Published:11 Apr 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Sports

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.