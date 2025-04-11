CSK vs KKR head-to-head stats in IPL: How have Kolkata Knight Riders fared against Chennai? Who has more wins? Details

Chennai Super Kings will host defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in today’s high stakes clash in the Indian Premier League. MS Dhoni has been reappointed captain of the side after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament with an elbow fracture injury. Both teams will be keen for 2 points as they enter today’s fixture on the back of a loss.

CSK sits ninth in the IPL 2025 table while KKR occupies the sixth position. The two teams have played each other 30 times with the home side having a significant upper hand in this rivalry.

Let us take a look at the key stats ahead of today’s blockbuster encounter.

CSK vs KKR: Overall Head to Head in IPL Total Matches Played: 30 - CSK: 19 wins, KKR: 11 wins, No Result: 1

The last time the two teams met each other was at this venue on April 8, 2024. CSK won the match by 7 wickets.

CSK vs KKR at the MA Chidambaram in IPL Total Matches played: 11

CSK: 8 wins

KKR: 3 wins

CSK record at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in IPL Total Matches played: 74

Won: 51

Lost: 22

Tied: 1

Highest score: 246/5 vs Rajasthan Royals (April 3, 2010) - CSK won by 23 runs

Lowest score: 109 all out vs Mumbai Indians (April 26, 2019) - MI won by 46 runs

CSK vs KKR: Most Runs Suresh Raina (CSK) - Matches: 19, Runs: 610, Average: 35.88, Strike Rake: 170.14, Highest Score: 78*

MS Dhoni (CSK) - Matches: 24, Runs: 497, Average: 45.18, Strike Rake: 133.96, Highest Score: 66*

Faf du Plessis (CSK) - Matches: 12, Runs: 473, Average: 47, Strike Rake: 134.28, Highest Score: 95*

CSK vs KKR: Most wickets Sunil Narine (KKR) - Innings: 20, Wickets: 23, Economy: 6.43, Average: 21.65, Best Figures: 3/41

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - Innings: 20, Wickets: 20, Economy: 7.36, Average: 24.30, Best Figures: 4/12

