In the 22nd match of IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home on April 8. While both CSK and KKR have a storied rivalry, CSK have historically dominated, winning 18 out of the 29 matches played between them.

Meanwhile, an old video of MS Dhoni speaking about KKR’s Andre Russell has surfaced online. In the clip, the former CSK captain talks about Russell’s explosive batting.

“I have to go through the full nightmare. I have to remember that Russell innings," Dhoni says in the video.

“We get 9 fielders, 4 are inside the circle along with the bowler and the keeper. So, that’s 6. The rest of the fielders are outside the circle. No fielder is allowed outside the ground. Who on earth hits so many 6s!" MSD says in the clip from an old episode of a 2019 video.

Mahi appears to be talking about the KKR power-hitter’s innings against Chennai in IPL 2018. On April 10 that year, KKR posted a formidable total of 202 while batting first, largely due to Andre Russell's brilliant 36-ball 88. The “Russell Muscle" hit 11 over-boundaries in that match, with a strike rate of 244.44.

Andre Russell, Sunil Narine in great form

After a couple of lacklustre seasons, Andre Russell seems to be in good touch this year. He still holds the record for the highest strike rate in IPL history. In his 98 innings so far, he has scored 2,367 runs with a strike rate of 176.12.

The next three on the list are Heinrich Klaasen (174.06), Tim David (170.83) and Liam Livingstone (165.34). However, they have played much fewer innings. Klassen has played 21 so far, David 28 and Livingstone 35.

Another West Indian in the KKR team, Sunil Narine, is at number 5. In 99 innings, he has scored 1,180 runs with a strike rate of 163.89.

Both Russell and Narine are in good form this year, especially with the bat. They are Kolkata's highest run-scorers in the tournament. In three innings, Narine has scored 134 with nine 4s and twelve 6s at a strike rate of 206.15.

Russell has scored 105 in two innings, with seven 4s and ten 6s at a strike rate of 238.64. He is also among the team's leading wicket-takers, having taken 5 wickets in 44 balls bowled so far.

