CSK vs KKR IPL 2025: 5 key players as Chennai Super Kings turn to ‘new’ captain MS Dhoni for inspiration

The spotlight will shine brighter on MS Dhoni, if it’s even possible, as he returns as captain of the Chennai Super Kings with Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the tournament with an elbow injury. The 5-time champions will hope Dhoni will bring his midas touch as they look to avoid a hat trick of home defeats and a fifth straight loss after their opening fixture win against the Mumbai Indians.

CSK will host defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders who have had a turbulent season themselves, although not on the same scale as the hosts. We take a look at the 5 key players in today’s IPL match between CSK and KKR.

Devon Conway - CSK CSK’s Kiwi opener opened his account for the IPL season 2025 against the Delhi Capitals after sitting out the first three matches. In the two games he has played so far, Devon Conway has looked in decent touch. Although his half century against the Punjab Kings came in a losing cause, his knock would have helped reassure CSK and the fans as the side has been struggling at the top with inconsistent batting performances.

Noor Ahmad - CSK The lone bright spark in CSK’s disastrous IPL 2025 campaign with 11 wickets in the 5 matches so far, Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmad will once again bear the burden of the home side’s bowling attack. Dhoni will rely on the Purple Cap holder to not only contain the runs the team has been leaking, especially at their fortress, but also to pick wickets at regular intervals.

Shivam Dube - CSK There is a gaping hole in CSK’s middle order with most of their batters unable to bail the team out from poor starts. With 106 runs in the 5 matches so far, Dube has not set the world alight. However, along with Conway, he was the only other batter of note in the defeat to Punjab Kings and CSK will hope he will bail the team out once again when they inevitably need him.

Ajinkya Rahane - KKR KKR’s skipper, with 184 runs in 5 matches, has been the team’s talisman with the bat in this year’s IPL. He has given the team great starts with his explosive batting at the top and has been instrumental in the team’s success, despite the topsy-turvy season KKR has had. Ajinkya Rahane was a fan favourite at the M Chidambaram Stadium in 2023 and 2024 so he will know the Chennai surface very well.