CSK vs KKR IPL 2025: Can CSK avoid a hat trick of defeats? Check AI predictions, fantasy teams, and more

Chennai Super Kings will look to avoid a hat trick of home defeats in the Indian Premier League season 2025 as they host defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, April 11, 2025.

CSK vs KKR: Head to Head The two sides have met each other in 30 matches in the IPL and the home side has a clear advantage. The 5-time champions have won 19 games in this rivalry while KKR have only 10 wins to their name, with 1 match ending in a No Result. In the last 6 meetings, CSK continues to hold the advantage with a 4-2 record in its favour.

CSK vs KKR: Fantasy Team Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni.

Batters: Devon Conway, Venkatesh Iyer, Shivam Dube

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell.

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Harshit Rana, Noor Ahmad, Varun Chakravarthy (Captain).

CSK vs KKR: AI prediction Let’s take a look at what the different Artificial Intelligence models have to say about today’s exciting clash in Chennai. ChatGPT, the most popular AI model, felt the home side has the advantage despite being in dire form. It said: “While KKR enters the match with strong momentum, CSK's familiarity with home conditions and historical advantage at MA Chidambaram Stadium could play a crucial role. Given these factors, CSK might have a slight edge in today's encounter.”

Google’s Gemini felt otherwise, stating, “Based on current form and expert predictions, KKR appear to have a slightly higher probability of winning today's match against CSK.

“Here's a breakdown of factors influencing this prediction:

Current Form: CSK has been struggling, having lost their last four matches after an initial win. KKR, while inconsistent, has two wins out of five matches and is positioned higher in the league table.

“Head-to-Head Record: Historically, CSK has dominated KKR with 19 wins out of 30 matches played. However, current form often outweighs historical data. At the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, CSK has won 8 out of 11 encounters against KKR.

“Venue and Pitch: The MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch in Chennai is expected to be slow and favor spin bowlers as the game progresses. Both teams have quality spinners, but KKR's Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy could exploit these conditions effectively.”

X’s Grok, meanwhile, picks the home side to win. “Predicting the winner of today’s IPL match at MA Chidambaram Stadium is tricky, as both teams have their strengths and vulnerabilities. CSK has a strong historical edge, winning 19 of their 30 head-to-head clashes with KKR, and they’re tough to beat at home in Chennai, where the pitch often favors spinners like Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. Their batting, led by Rachin Ravindra, is reliable, and MS Dhoni’s experience in clutch moments is a wildcard. However, CSK’s recent form is shaky, with only one win in five games, and their middle order has been inconsistent.

“KKR, the defending champions, have explosive players like Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Venkatesh Iyer, who can turn games single-handedly. Their spin duo of Narine and Varun Chakravarthy could exploit Chennai’s spin-friendly conditions, but their bowling lacks depth, especially with injuries and replacements weakening their pace attack. KKR’s two wins in five games show they’re not firing on all cylinders either, and a narrow loss chasing a big total in their last game (against LSG) might dent their confidence.

“The toss could be crucial — teams batting first in Chennai often set defendable totals due to the pitch slowing down. CSK’s home advantage and spin-heavy attack give them a slight edge, but KKR’s X-factor players make them dangerous. If I had to pick, I’d lean toward CSK winning in a close, low-scoring contest, likely due to their bowlers strangling KKR’s middle order. That said, if Russell or Narine go berserk, KKR could flip the script,” it said.

CSK vs KKR: Livemint’s pick The AI models have given a variety of responses but we are picking the home team.

The embattled 5-time champions have been in poor form, and they have problems in all facets of their game. However, the team could be revitalised with their former skipper MS Dhoni wearing the armband again owing to Ruturaj Gaikwad’s unfortunate injury and the team couldn’t find a better place to revitalise their season than their fortress.

