CSK vs KKR IPL 2025: MS Dhoni welcomes ‘traitor’ ahead of high stakes clash against Kolkata Knight Riders - Details

Chennai Super Kings have endured one of their worst ever starts to a campaign as they have lost four in a row after their win against Mumbai Indians in the opening fixture of IPL 2025. The team has suffered in all departments as their batting, bowling, and fielding has been abysmal so far.

To complicate matters, CSK lost their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to an elbow fracture and have turned to their talismanic former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to lead them out from the depths of the IPL table.

Ahead of the high stakes match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, which will happen later today, it wasn’t all doom and gloom as the CSK senior pros had a reunion with a familiar face.

“The ‘traitor’ is here” During a batting practice session, MS Dhoni looked back behind the nets and spotted his former teammate and close confidant Dwayne Bravo, who is with the defending champions as their mentor for this season. The 41-year-old retired all-rounder spent a decade with CSK, winning 4 titles during a celebrated career with the franchise

The newly-appointed skipper welcomed Bravo with a light hearted remark as the form CSK all-rounder embraced Ravindra Jadeja, who walked towards him to welcome his former teammate. Dhoni remarked: “We traitor is here!” to which Bravo retorted while laughing “Life is so unfair” as he walked into Jadeja’s embrace. Watch here:

CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 CSK will be desperate for points against the defending champions at M Chidambaram Stadium today as they look to avoid a hat trick of defeat at home, and five defeats on the trot. The 5-time champions will look towards MS Dhoni to bring out his midas touch as the hosts have endured a torrid season so far.

KKR, on the other hand, have had a turbulent season themselves as they’ve alternated between wins and losses in the 5 matches so far. With 2 wins and 4 points to their name, they occupy the sixth position in the table and come into this fixture with a close defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in their previous match at Eden Gardens.