CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders seek first win; no updates on MS Dhoni, Varun Chakaravarthy yet

Winless in the tournament so far, Kolkata Knight Riders are seeking their first win of IPL 2026 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. In four matches so far, KKR have lost three while one game was washed out. On the other hand, CSK are coming after notching their first win, powered by a Sanju Samson hundred.
Interestingly, CSK and KKR combine for eight IPL titles between them given the fact that the tournament is only 18 years old. However, there are still no updates on MS Dhoni. The five-time IPL-winning captain has initially been ruled out for two weeks. On the other hand, KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy had missed the previous two games and looks doubtful too.
CSK vs KKR full match scorecard
As far as the head-to-head stats are concerned, Chennai Super Kings enjoy 20-11 record against the Kolkata franchise. However, since 2022, both teams have given each other a tough fight with a 3-3 win-loss record.
CSK: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan Khan, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed
KKR: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Navdeep Saini
Quick Links: IPL 2026 Updated Points Table | IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap
Meanwhile, the biggest news for KKR has been the NOC issued to Matheesha Pathirana after the Sri Lankan pacer was declared fit. But the Lankan slinger is unlikely to join KKR in Chennai after his Instagram story suggests that he is still in Kandy.
For KKR, Varun Chakaravarthy had injured the little finger on his left hand while taking Abhishek Sharma’s catch in the match vs SRH. Just like MSD, there are no updates on whether KKR will get the local boy available today or not.
Before the tournament started, CSK said in a statement on March 28 that, “MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026.” Technically, the two weeks have passed and there are still no updates on Dhoni's availability. There is a possibility that CSK might stick to their winning combination.
For CSK, they lost to Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and RCB before notching up their first win of the tournament against Delhi Capitals. To add more to that, it was Sanju Samson's maiden hundred in CSK colours that helped the franchise in victory.
KKR are winless in four matches so far in the tournament. While one of their games against Punjab Kings was washed out, KKR lost the other three. A win today will take them to three points.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the CSK vs KKR clash in IPL 2026.
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