CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Is MS Dhoni playing today in Chepauk? Matheesha Pathirana unlikely for Kolkata

Winless in the tournament so far, Kolkata Knight Riders are seeking their first win of IPL 2026 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. In four matches so far, KKR have lost three while one game was washed out. On the other hand, CSK are coming after notching their first win, powered by a Sanju Samson hundred.

Interestingly, CSK and KKR combine for eight IPL titles between them given the fact that the tournament is only 18 years old. However, there are still no updates on MS Dhoni. The five-time IPL-winning captain has initially been ruled out for two weeks. On the other hand, KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy had missed the previous two games and looks doubtful too.

CSK vs KKR full match scorecard

CSK vs KKR head-to-head in IPL

As far as the head-to-head stats are concerned, Chennai Super Kings enjoy 20-11 record against the Kolkata franchise. However, since 2022, both teams have given each other a tough fight with a 3-3 win-loss record.

CSK vs KKR predicted playing XIs

CSK: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan Khan, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

KKR: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Navdeep Saini

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