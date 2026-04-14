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CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Is MS Dhoni playing today in Chepauk? Matheesha Pathirana unlikely for Kolkata

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: Winless in the tournament so far, KKR are seeking their maiden victory against CSK at the latter's home turf. The CSK vs KKR clash starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Koushik Paul
Updated14 Apr 2026, 07:02:07 PM IST
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: MS Dhoni during a practice session.
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: MS Dhoni during a practice session.(PTI)

Winless in the tournament so far, Kolkata Knight Riders are seeking their first win of IPL 2026 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. In four matches so far, KKR have lost three while one game was washed out. On the other hand, CSK are coming after notching their first win, powered by a Sanju Samson hundred.

Interestingly, CSK and KKR combine for eight IPL titles between them given the fact that the tournament is only 18 years old. However, there are still no updates on MS Dhoni. The five-time IPL-winning captain has initially been ruled out for two weeks. On the other hand, KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy had missed the previous two games and looks doubtful too.

CSK vs KKR full match scorecard

CSK vs KKR head-to-head in IPL

As far as the head-to-head stats are concerned, Chennai Super Kings enjoy 20-11 record against the Kolkata franchise. However, since 2022, both teams have given each other a tough fight with a 3-3 win-loss record.

CSK vs KKR predicted playing XIs

CSK: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan Khan, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

KKR: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Navdeep Saini

Quick Links: IPL 2026 Updated Points Table | IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap

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14 Apr 2026, 07:02:07 PM IST

CSK vs KKR Live Score: Ajinkya Rahane wins toss, opt to bowl

Time for the toss at Chepauk. KKR's Ajinkya Rahane and CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad walk out for the all important toss. KKR have won the toss and will bowl first.

14 Apr 2026, 06:54:07 PM IST

CSK vs KKR Live Score: Pitch report at Chepauk

The wicket looks hard and there is a lot more carry and bounce for the bowlers. Another 200 on the cards tonight? While Sanju Samson is expected to once again fire tonight, Finn Allen will look get a big score on this wicket.

14 Apr 2026, 06:48:39 PM IST

CSK vs KKR Live Score: Varun Chakaravarthy likely to play

We are just few minutes away from the toss at Chepauk. The news from the ground says that Varun Chakaravarthy is bowling on the side wicket alongside Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy and Cameron Green. Looks like Varun might return tonight.

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14 Apr 2026, 06:09:26 PM IST

CSK vs KKR Live Score: What happened to Varun Chakaravarthy?

KKR have missed the services of Varun Chakaravarthy for the past two games and is unlikely to be available for the match against CSK. According to former KKR cricketer Aakash Chopra, Chakaravarthy had suffered a hairline fracture on his hand. "They are a team that is still searching for a win. Varun Chakaravarthy has started bowling, that's good news, but his hand is still bandaged. Hairline fracture is what I have heard. He is from Chennai only. Even though his current form is not great, you feel he would do better if he plays. If he is available, you might see him playing in place of Anukul Roy," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

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14 Apr 2026, 05:50:49 PM IST

CSK vs KKR Live Score: Matheesha Pathirana unlikely today despite being issued NOC

Meanwhile, the biggest news for KKR has been the NOC issued to Matheesha Pathirana after the Sri Lankan pacer was declared fit. But the Lankan slinger is unlikely to join KKR in Chennai after his Instagram story suggests that he is still in Kandy.

14 Apr 2026, 05:46:49 PM IST

CSK vs KKR Live Score: No updates on Varun Chakaravarthy yet

For KKR, Varun Chakaravarthy had injured the little finger on his left hand while taking Abhishek Sharma’s catch in the match vs SRH. Just like MSD, there are no updates on whether KKR will get the local boy available today or not.

14 Apr 2026, 05:45:05 PM IST

CSK vs KKR Live Score: No updates on MS Dhoni yet

Before the tournament started, CSK said in a statement on March 28 that, “MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026.” Technically, the two weeks have passed and there are still no updates on Dhoni's availability. There is a possibility that CSK might stick to their winning combination.

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14 Apr 2026, 05:40:20 PM IST

CSK vs KKR Live Score: How CSK have fared so far?

For CSK, they lost to Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and RCB before notching up their first win of the tournament against Delhi Capitals. To add more to that, it was Sanju Samson's maiden hundred in CSK colours that helped the franchise in victory.

14 Apr 2026, 05:34:40 PM IST

CSK vs KKR Live Score: How KKR have fared so far?

KKR are winless in four matches so far in the tournament. While one of their games against Punjab Kings was washed out, KKR lost the other three. A win today will take them to three points.

14 Apr 2026, 05:32:37 PM IST

CSK vs KKR Live Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the CSK vs KKR clash in IPL 2026.

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