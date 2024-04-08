CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Score Updates: Shreyas Iyer-led unbeaten Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to face defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on 8 April from 7:30 pm onwards.
In the IPL 2024, Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK played 4 matches so far and won 2 of those. They won their first 2 matches, against Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), but lost the other two back to back, against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
On the contrary, KKK have won all three matches they have played so far.
Chennai and Kolkata have played 29 IPL matches so far. CSK have won 18 of those and KKR 10. One match did not produce any results.
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Score: Pitch report
The pitch at Chepauk will offer equal opportunities to both batters and bowlers. However, it's usually dry, helping spinners. Later in the game, it slows down, making batting harder in the second innings.
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Score: Probable XIs
CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande
KKR: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora
On this ground, 60.56% of wickets are claimed by pacers. So far, pacers have taken 516 wickets while spinners have claimed 336. The average first innings score is 164.
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Score Updates: Head-to-head records
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Score Updates: Chennai and Kolkata have played 29 IPL matches so far. CSK have won 18 of those and KKR 10. One match did not produce any results. Chennai’s highest total against KKR so far is 235, and Kolkata’s highest score against CSK is 202. CSK have won 3 of the last 5 matches between the two.
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Score Updates: Prediction
As per Google’s win probability, there is a 53% chance that CSK will beat Kolkata in their fifth match.
We, however, believe Kolkata will continue their winning run, seal their fourth consecutive win and move up to the top of the points table.
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Score Updates: Weather Report
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Score Updates: The temperature will be around 31 degrees in Chennai when the match starts. It will remain almost the same throughout the match. There is no chance of rain; the humidity will be quite high up to 83%. The air quality will remain poor, as per AccuWeather.
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Score Updates: Fantasy team
Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Shreyas Iyer (C), Andre Russell (VC), Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer.
