CSK vs KKR, Match 22 Preview: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane desperate for win; check head-to-head, pitch report, more

Chennai Super Kings welcome Kolkata Knight Riders to the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, 14 April. Match 22 of IPL 2026 starts at 7:30 PM IST. T

Both teams enter this contest struggling near the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table. CSK arrive at Chepauk having finally secured their first win of the season in their last match against Delhi Capitals.

In contrast, KKR are still searching for their first victory after 3 losses and a washout. That leaves them at the bottom of the standings.

The "fortress" at Chepauk will be a critical test for Ajinkya Rahane's KKR. He’ll lead the Knights against a CSK team captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Match Logistics The match is at MA Chidambaram Stadium (also known as Chepauk), Chennai, on Tuesday, 14 April, at 7:30 PM IST. The last T20 played at this ground was on 11 April. It’ll be LIVE on Star Sports and JioHotstar.

Head-to-Head Record

View full Image View full Image CSK vs KKR head-to-head

CSK’s selection revolves around the availability of MS Dhoni, who is a doubt for Match 22 due to a calf injury. In his absence, Sanju Samson has taken over wicketkeeping duties and is the team's standout performer, fresh off a dominant 115 (56)* against Delhi Capitals.

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has opened the batting with Samson in every game this season. Young Ayush Mhatre has been moved to the No. 3 spot. The bowling unit is led by Khaleel Ahmed and overseas spinner Noor Ahmad.

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For KKR, captain Ajinkya Rahane leads a side looking for their first win of the season. With the unavailability of long-time stars, the overseas core now features Sunil Narine, Cameron Green and Finn Allen. Rachin Ravindra, having moved from CSK, hasn’t played in IPL 2026 yet.

Team News Predicted XI

This is a rivalry firmly on the yellow side. CSK lead the all-time head-to-head 20–11 across 32 IPL meetings, with 1 no result.

CSK's highest score in this fixture is 235; KKR's is 202. CSK's lowest is 103, KKR's 107. The overall dominance is not just statistical nostalgia. CSK's advantage has been built across all eras of this tournament.

That said, the recent record is closer, and the last meeting in 2025 went convincingly to KKR, who won by 8 wickets. In 2025, the two sides also played out a narrow two-wicket CSK win.

In 2024, CSK won by 7 wickets. In 2023, wins were shared. In 2022, KKR took the single meeting by 6 wickets. The headline number of 20–11 flatters CSK; the last couple of seasons have been much more competitive.

Key Players to Watch

Sunil Narine remains the player KKR build their strategy around. At Chepauk, where the surface offers grip under lights, Narine’s dual threat is amplified. However, with Andre Russell having retired from the IPL, Narine now shoulders even more responsibility as the senior overseas pro. His ability to stifle CSK's middle-order with his off-spin gives KKR the defensive control they need to find their first win of the season.

Sanju Samson is fresh from his hundred. He became the first player to score a century in the IPL 2026. Since he is finally back in form, Chennai will be banking on him.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Varun Chakravarthy battle is this match's great subtext. Chakravarthy has historically troubled Gaikwad with his variations. At Chepauk, Gaikwad will know that navigating Chakravarthy’s mystery spin is the difference between a commanding total and a middling one.

However, both have been struggling. It’ll be interesting to see who returns to form and how.

Pitch Report

Surface and ground: MA Chidambaram Stadium has hosted 93 IPL matches since its first game in April 2008. The average first-innings score is 164.87, with runs flowing at 8.11 per over. The average runs per wicket of 26.15 is the tell: this is not an out-and-out batters' paradise, but set batters do score. The surface offers more to pace and spin than the flat decks of Mumbai or Bengaluru.

Batting first vs chasing: Chepauk's historical numbers break clearly in favour of the side batting first. 52 of the 93 IPL matches here (55.91%) have been won by the team that batted first. This makes it one of the more pitch-first venues in the tournament. The dew factor at Chepauk under lights does not consistently skew the contest toward the chasing side. The toss is relevant. But, it is not an overwhelming factor. Teams won 45 (48.39%) matches after listing the toss.

New ball: The wicket offers lateral movement off the surface in the first few overs, making the powerplay critical for both pace attacks. Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj will lead the charge for CSK. KKR will look to Navdeep Saini and Blessing Muzarabani to make early inroads. A wicket in the first 6 overs at Chepauk is worth more than at most other grounds. The pitch doesn't flatten as dramatically during an innings as it does on faster surfaces.

Middle overs: Chepauk has historically been one of the better spinning surfaces in the IPL. The dry surface and the Chennai heat, even at night, keep the ball gripping. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy will expect to extract more here than they would on flatter tracks. CSK will rely on Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein. Both teams will look to use their spinners for 3-4 overs during the middle phase to squeeze the scoring rate.

Par score: The historical average of 164.87 across 93 matches undersells the modern scoring context. Recent Chepauk games have been more high-scoring than the overall average suggests, with the highest successful run chase here being 213/4 by Lucknow Super Giants against CSK in 2024.

A first-innings total of 175–190 is competitive at this ground; anything above 195 puts the chasing team under severe pressure, given Chepauk's tendency to assist spin in the second innings.

Where to Watch

The match is live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi from 7:30 PM IST. Stream on JioHotstar. UK viewers: Sky Sports Cricket. Australia: Fox Cricket or Kayo Sports. USA and Canada: Willow TV.