CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Live: LSG wins the toss, decides to field first

1 min read . 07:08 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and team coach Stephen Fleming during the practice session ahead of IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, at MAC Stadium, in Chennai on April 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

  • CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Live: MS Dhoni's CSK, after losing the TATA IPL 2023 season opener, will clash with KL Rahul's LSG at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on 2 April. Catch all the live action with LiveMint.

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Live: Despite losing the the first match against Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets, now MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will begin their second innings from their den -- the MA Chidambaram stadium -- for the first home match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on 3 April.

In the previous match, apart from Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK batters failed to impress, however, this time it is expected that Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes and Dhoni himself will create a magic.

In the other section, KL Rahul's LSG squad looks confident after defeating Delhi capitals at their home ground. Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran's sensational knocks led the team to victory.

But, in Chennai, the situation is different as CSK rule in MA Chidambaram stadium and will try its best not to disappoint its spectators, when the match begin at 19:30 IST.

It will be an interesting clash between the titans today. Catch all the live action with LiveMint.

03 Apr 2023, 07:08 PM IST LSG wins the toss, decides to field first

Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and will field first.

03 Apr 2023, 06:25 PM IST Suresh Raina back at Chepauk

03 Apr 2023, 06:14 PM IST Thala returns to Chepauk after 1426 days

03 Apr 2023, 05:55 PM IST Predicted lineups

Predicted lineups:

CSK XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

LSG XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, mark Wood, Ravis Bishnoi, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan

