CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Live: LSG wins the toss, decides to field first

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Live: Despite losing the the first match against Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets, now MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will begin their second innings from their den -- the MA Chidambaram stadium -- for the first home match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on 3 April.

In the previous match, apart from Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK batters failed to impress, however, this time it is expected that Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes and Dhoni himself will create a magic.

In the other section, KL Rahul's LSG squad looks confident after defeating Delhi capitals at their home ground. Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran's sensational knocks led the team to victory.

But, in Chennai, the situation is different as CSK rule in MA Chidambaram stadium and will try its best not to disappoint its spectators, when the match begin at 19:30 IST.

It will be an interesting clash between the titans today. Catch all the live action with LiveMint.