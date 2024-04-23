KL Rahul is in a really good mindset at the moment and seems very confident and that is what ‘make him look dangerous’, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Mike Hussey said praising the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Rahul has been a fantastic player for a long period of time. He's very difficult to bowl to because he plays great shots all around the ground. He seems like he's in a really good mindset at the moment as well, so he's confident. And he's playing some good cricket, so that makes him very dangerous," he said.

"He's also got the ability to go on and play that big innings. He can score 80 so if you've got a player in your batting order who can score 80 , then you're going to be in most games. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I guess if we can get the ball moving early, that would be a big bonus for us. You know, to both him and De Kock. That was one of our problems in the last match. So our focus will be to try and get that new ball moving. Any batsman, whether you're KL or anyone else, anyone can be vulnerable against the moving ball," he added.

Hussey says not a ‘revenge match’ CSK were beaten by LSG in their previous outing but Hussey said they are not looking at this as a "revenge match". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Not really. Every game is a tough game. We played them in their conditions and I thought we put up a decent fight.

"They (LSG) have been a very good team for a number of years now. But the bonus for us is we know the conditions well, and there will be an extra player we will have tomorrow in the Yellow Army," Hussey said.

(With inputs from PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

