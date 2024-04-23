CSK vs LSG IPL 2024: Amid MS Dhoni's retirement rumours, Mike Hussey says ‘He's at a place where…’
Chennai Super Kings coach Mike Hussey praises MS Dhoni's incredible form and evolution in IPL, as Dhoni continues to excel with a strike rate of 255.88.
Amid Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement speculations, Chennai Super Kings batting coach Mike Hussey said the legendary cricketer is in an incredible space at the moment and will continue to “evolve"
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message