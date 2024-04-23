Chennai Super Kings coach Mike Hussey praises MS Dhoni's incredible form and evolution in IPL, as Dhoni continues to excel with a strike rate of 255.88.

Amid Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement speculations, Chennai Super Kings batting coach Mike Hussey said the legendary cricketer is in an incredible space at the moment and will continue to "evolve"

In what appears to be his last season in the IPL, Dhoni has been in explosive form in the ongoing season and is striking at a rate of 255.88, taking his game to a new level.

Hussey said ahead of CSK's home match against Lucknow Super Giants here on Tuesday, "He's just in a wonderful place in his career. He's at a place where he's comfortable, he's happy, enjoying his cricket."

"He's practiced and prepared really well coming into the tournament. Of course bowlers are coming up with different plans against him because he's probably the greatest finisher of all time."

The 48-year-old Australian acknowledged that Dhoni would keep improving and make it tougher for bowlers, even at the fag end of his career.

"They (bowlers) need to come up with different ideas. So that's one of the wonderful things about MS. He'll continue to evolve and continue even at this stage of his career to make himself better and make it harder for the bowlers to bowl to him," Hussey said.

CSK will play back-to-back three games at the home turf but Hussey is not thinking too far ahead and is taking one match at a time.

"Of course, it is going to be really important. The closer you get to the back end of the tournament, the win becomes really important," the former CSK opener said.

"Wins are important at any time of the tournament. We got off to a pretty good start and we have a very good record at home.

"If we can play well in the next three games it gives us a really good chance. However, it is also dangerous for us to think it is just going to happen, and it is dangerous for us to think too far ahead as well," he added.



