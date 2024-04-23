CSK vs LSG IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Chennai on April 23. Let’s take a look at the top performers in the individual teams.

CSK vs LSG IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on April 23. Let’s take a look at the top performers in the individual teams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chennai Super Kings Shivam Dube stands out as the pick of the batters for Chennai. He has scored 245 runs in seven innings. His strike rate is 157.05, and his average is 49.00. He has hit 20 fours and 15 sixes. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is next. He has scored 241 runs with an average of 40.17. His strike rate is 130.27.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: If not Hardik Pandya, then who? Simon Doull picks THIS CSK player Seasoned campaigner Ajinkya Rahane has scored 160 runs in six innings. He has an average of 26.67 and a strike rate of 130.08. Then, there is the 'young wicketkeeper,’ MS Dhoni. He has hit seven fours and eight sixes with a strike rate of 255.88. He hasn’t got out in the five innings he has played so far and has scored 87 runs off 34 balls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mustafizur Rahman is Chennai’s top bowling performer. He has taken 11 wickets in six innings. His average is 20.54, and his economy is 9.41. Matheesha Pathirana, another Sri Lankan import for CSK, has taken nine wickets in four innings. His average is 13.00, and his economy is 7.31.

Tushar Deshpande has taken six wickets in seven innings. His average is 36.00, and his economy is 8.30 in this IPL season so far.

Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow captain KL Rahul is leading by example. He is the team's leading run-scorer, having scored 286 runs in seven innings. His strike rate is 143.00, and his average is 40.86. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Adam Gilchrist tears apart Mumbai Indians, comments on ‘I don’t care’ attitude Nicholas Pooran is next. He has scored 246 runs in seven innings. His strike rate is 164.00, and he has remained unbeaten four times, keeping his average at 82.00. He has hit 13 fours and 20 sixes.

Quinton De Kock has scored 228 runs in seven innings. His strike rate is 136.52, and his average is 32.57. His highest score is 81 off 52 runs against the Rajasthan Royals.

Yash Thakur leads Lucknow’s bowling charts. He has taken eight wickets at an average of 26.50. His economy is 10.17. Mohsin Khan has also taken six wickets at an average of 24.16. His economy is 9.06. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Who will be next India captain? Suresh Raina picks Rohit Sharma's successor. No it's not Hardik Pandya or KL Rahul Mayank Yadav has been sidelined due to an injury. He has played only three matches so far and taken six wickets. He has made a massive impact, with an average of 9.00 and an economy of 6.00, but is unlikely to return for LSG against CSK.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!