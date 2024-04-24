CSK vs LSG IPL 2024: Netizens hail Marcus Stoinis as ‘The Hulk’ as he silences Chepauk with record-breaking hundred
CSK vs LSG IPL 2024: Netizens have hailed Marcus Stoinis of the Lucknow Super Giants as ‘The Hulk’ after he silenced Chepauk with a record-breaking hundred during the run-chase against the Chennai Super Kings on April 23.
Silencing Chepauk is never easy. But, on April 23, Marcus Stoinis did exactly that while chasing the 211 target set by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), thanks to a brilliant hundred by their skipper, Ruturaj Gaikwad. Known as the fortress for MS Dhoni’s team, Chepauk saw a rare defeat of their home team last night.