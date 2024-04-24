Silencing Chepauk is never easy. But, on April 23, Marcus Stoinis did exactly that while chasing the 211 target set by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), thanks to a brilliant hundred by their skipper, Ruturaj Gaikwad. Known as the fortress for MS Dhoni’s team, Chepauk saw a rare defeat of their home team last night.

Stoinis’ unbeaten 123 off 64 balls became the highest individual score while chasing in the IPL. It broke Kings XI Punjab opener Paul Valthaty's unbeaten 120 in 2011, which also came against CSK.

In last night's CSK vs LSG IPL game, LSG crashed CSK’s record of the highest run chase at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. After 12 years, CSK’s run chase of 206 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2012 got outclassed. Unfortunately for the Yellow Army, they were at the receiving end this time.

After silencing the Chepauk crowd, LSG skipper KL Rahul wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Chepauk! What an experience you gave us."

KL Rahul, who generally maintains a calm demeanour no matter the outcome of a match, broke out in animated celebration after Stoinis had done it for his team.

View Full Image CSK vs LSG IPL 2024: KL Rahul hugs Marcus Stoinis after Lucknow beat Chennai at Chapuk (Screengrab from X/@IPL)

After the match, social media became abuzz with KL Rahul's warm hug with the Australian all-rounder, fondly called ‘The Hulk’.

Netizens hail Marcus Stoinis

“The hulk, The lone warrior. Marcus stoinis you beauty. What a historical innings you played today [sic]," posted one user. “TAKE. A. BOW Marcus Stoinis [sic]," another social media user wrote.

“Australian players just have this self belief when it comes to cricket to the extent that even when the deck is stacked against them and it matters the most, they just find a way to win. This is something I want to try to emulate in life," wrote one user.

“Another one Australian silencing the crowd," wrote another. “Stunned Chepauk crowd in the background, shows the magnitude of the win," posted another.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!