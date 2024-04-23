CSK vs LSG IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad hits first IPL century; becomes 8th captain to reach milestone
Put to bat first, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad resumed his role as an opener for the side alongside Ajinkya Rahane.
Ruturaj Gaikwad's explosive maiden century as CSK captain and Shivam Dube's hard-hitting powered Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 210/4 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Tuesday.
