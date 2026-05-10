CSK vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Super Kings seek to eliminate Super Giants from playoffs race; will MS Dhoni return?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to eliminate Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from the race to IPL 2026 playoffs when both teams face off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. While CSK are still in contention for a top four spot, things are hanging by a thread for bottom-placed LSG.
Once again, all eyes will be on MS Dhoni, who is yet to play a single game in IPL 2026 due to injury. On the other hand, the Chennai weather might play a role in the game. With CSK's training session on the match eve cancelled due to rain, there are almost 50% chances of precipitation on Sunday morning. Having said that, the chances of rain decreases as the day progresses.
But, the weather will remain cloudy throughout the day as well as humid.
LSG have a slight 3-2 edge over CSK as far as the head-to-head record is concerned in IPL. One match ended in no result. This will be their first encounter in the ongoing season.
CSK: Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh
LSG: Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Abdul Samad, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav
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-Lost to PBKS by 54 runs
-Lost to RR by 40 runs
-Lost to KKR via Super Over
-Lost to MI by six wickets
-Beat RCB by nine runs
-Lost to SRH by 10 runs
-Beat MI by 103 runs
-Lost to GT by eight wickets
-Beat MI by eight wickets
-Beat DC by eight wickets
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary.
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis/Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan/Mayank Yadav.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have played six matches against each other. LSG have won three matches, whereas CSK have won two matches. One match has ended in a no result.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran MS Dhoni has not played a single match in IPL 2026 so far due to a calf strain. He recently underwent rehabilitation in Chennai, and even completed it. He also passed the fitness tests, but is yet to play a match this season.
As of now, there is still no official word on if the 44-year-old will play the match against LSG.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of CSK vs LSG clash in IPL 2026.