CSK vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Super Kings seek to eliminate Super Giants from playoffs race; will MS Dhoni return?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to eliminate Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from the race to IPL 2026 playoffs when both teams face off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. While CSK are still in contention for a top four spot, things are hanging by a thread for bottom-placed LSG.

Once again, all eyes will be on MS Dhoni, who is yet to play a single game in IPL 2026 due to injury. On the other hand, the Chennai weather might play a role in the game. With CSK's training session on the match eve cancelled due to rain, there are almost 50% chances of precipitation on Sunday morning. Having said that, the chances of rain decreases as the day progresses.

But, the weather will remain cloudy throughout the day as well as humid.

CSK vs LSG head to head in IPL

LSG have a slight 3-2 edge over CSK as far as the head-to-head record is concerned in IPL. One match ended in no result. This will be their first encounter in the ongoing season.

CSK vs LSG predicted playing XIs

CSK: Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

LSG: Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Abdul Samad, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav

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