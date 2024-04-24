On April 23, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and moved from number 3 to the 5th position on the points table. It was their 3rd loss in the last 5 games. However, during the match, it achieved a unique feat in T20 cricket.

Last night, CSK became the only IPL team to score 34 200+ totals in T20 cricket. With this, they equalled Somerset's world record for most 200+ totals in men's T20 cricket.

Chennai’s 34th 200+ total came as captain Ruturaj Gaikwad remained unbeaten at 108 off 60 balls against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). It’s a separate story altogether that his century was in vain as all-rounder Marus Stoinis’s unbeaten 124 off 62 balls helped LSG win the match.

In world cricket, Chennai and Somerset are followed by the Indian national team in terms of the highest number of 200+ totals in T20. India have scored 34 such totals while Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Yorkshire are in the third position with 29 such totals.

CSK have put up 31 in200+ IPL totals so far. The other 3 such totals came from the Champions League Twenty20. In 2014 when it won the multi-nation T20 tournament, it scored 242/6 against South Africa’s Dolphins.

In the year before that, Chennai scored 202/4 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). In 2010, they scored 200/3 against Sri Lanka’s Wayamba cricket team.

CSK followed by RCB

CSK’s IPL record is 5 ahead of RCB’s 26. Bengaluru have scored 3 200+ totals in the Champions League Twenty20 so far. RCB scored 215/8 against South Australia in 2011. In the same year, they scored 206/6 against Somerset. In 2011 Again, they scored 204/4 against Australia’s New South Wales.

New Zealand’s Otago Cricket Team hold the record of the highest score (242/4) in the Champions League Twenty20. Nepal hold the record of the highest team score (314/3) in the T20 format against Mongolia. SRH come next as they scored 287/3 against RCB on April 15 in this IPL season.

