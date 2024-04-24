CSK vs LSG match: Chennai Super Kings become only IPL team to achieve elusive record in T20 cricket
CSK vs LSG match: Chennai Super Kings achieved a rare feat in T20 cricket on April 23. The 5-time champions did something no other IPL team managed to do.
On April 23, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and moved from number 3 to the 5th position on the points table. It was their 3rd loss in the last 5 games. However, during the match, it achieved a unique feat in T20 cricket.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message