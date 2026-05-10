CSK vs LSG preview: Chennai clash with Lucknow to better playoff chances; check head-to-head, pitch report, more

Chennai Super Kings will host Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 10. The match begins at 3:30 PM. It’s an afternoon kickoff that makes this one of the hottest and most spin-friendly contests of the entire IPL 2026 season.

CSK sit 6th on the points table with 5 wins from 10 matches. LSG remain at the bottom of the standings with 3 wins and 7 defeats from ten matches. The playoff picture could shift significantly with the result.

Match Logistics The match is at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, starting at 3:30 PM. It will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on JioHotstar.

The MS Dhoni question continues to hang over CSK. He is 44 years old, and only 4 games remain. If IPL 2026 is meant to be his farewell, time is running out.

Head-to-Head Record LSG lead the head-to-head record against CSK with 3 wins to CSK's 2, across 6 matches, including 1 no result.

No result came in 2023 at Lucknow when rain washed out a match where Ayush Badoni was batting brilliantly. Two matches have been played at Chepauk.

View full Image View full Image CSK vs LSG Head-to-Head Record

CSK defended 217 in 2023 with Ravindra Jadeja's all-round display. LSG, however, also pulled off a record-breaking chase at Chepauk in another encounter. The venue record between these sides is therefore level heading into tonight.

After losing their first three matches, CSK won 5 of their last 7 to stay in playoff contention. LSG, meanwhile, broke a 6-match losing streak with a 9-run victory against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their previous game.

Predicted Playing XIs Chennai Super Kings (probable XII): Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh.

Also Read | MS Dhoni found in new avatar at CSK nets amid talks of playing return in IPL

Lucknow Super Giants (probable XII): Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis/Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan/Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Rathi.

Team News Josh Inglis, Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan missed LSG's last game with minor niggles. It is unclear if they are ready to return to the first-choice XII.

Here’s a sign of how much CSK's batting depends on Sanju Samson. He has batted past the power play in 4 games, and they won all 4. In 6 games where he could not bat through the power play, they won only one.

In LSG's win against RCB, Mitchell Marsh returned to his lethal best, smashing a brilliant 111 to win the Player of the Match award. LSG will be riding that confidence into Chennai.

Key Players to Watch Sanju Samson (CSK): Samson has been the mainstay of CSK's batting with 402 runs in 10 matches at an average of 57.43. He is the most influential CSK batter this season, and his power-play form directly determines the team's results.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): Gaikwad has scored 251 runs in 10 matches this season, including two half-centuries. His calm approach suits Chepauk's conditions, and he remains the team's anchor.

Noor Ahmad (CSK): The Afghan left-arm spinner is CSK's most potent bowling weapon. The afternoon surface at Chepauk will offer him maximum assistance through the middle overs.

Also Read | LSG bowling Bharat Arun coach backs Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan to play for India

Mitchell Marsh (LSG): Marsh is LSG's leading run-scorer this season with 367 runs. He produced a match-winning 111 against RCB in LSG's previous outing and arrives in strong form.

Prince Yadav (LSG): Prince Yadav has been impressive this season. With 16 wickets in 10 matches, he is one of the top contenders for the Purple Cap. He is LSG's primary pace threat and has troubled top orders consistently throughout IPL 2026.

Rishabh Pant (LSG): The LSG captain brings explosive batting and sharp wicketkeeping. Pant needs just 5 catches to reach 150 catches in T20 cricket.

Pitch and Conditions MA Chidambaram Stadium has hosted 96 IPL matches since 2008. Batting first wins 55.21% of the time, and 200-plus first-innings scores have occurred 17 times across those 96 matches.

MS Dhoni leads all run-scorers at this venue with 1,547 runs. Murali Vijay holds the record for the highest individual score here, 127 not out off 56 balls for CSK against Rajasthan Royals in 2010. Ravichandran Ashwin leads all bowlers at this ground with 52 wickets.

The zero dew factor is the single most important tactical element of this match. In evening IPL games, dew often neutralises spin and gives chasing teams a structural advantage.

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Here, that advantage is completely eliminated. Spinners bowl with a full grip for all 40 overs. This makes Chepauk's second innings extremely difficult to negotiate.

The weather in Chennai on 10 May is forecast as clear with zero rain probability. Temperatures may cross 40 degrees Celsius during the afternoon. That makes this one of the hottest playing conditions of the entire IPL 2026 season.