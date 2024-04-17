CSK vs MI IPL 2024: Watch Suresh Raina heartfelt gesture as he supports limping MS Dhoni on stairs
CSK vs MI IPL 2024: Suresh Raina assists limping MS Dhoni after CSK's victory against MI. Dhoni's blistering innings included three consecutive sixes off Hardik Pandya. Raina helped Dhoni board the team bus after the match.
CSK vs MI IPL 2024: Following their victory against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium, Suresh Raina, the former Indian cricketer, was seen assisting MS Dhoni, who seemed to be limping, back to the team bus. On Sunday, CSK posted a video wherein Raina was seen giving MSD his hand on stairs as the latter limped while boarding the team bus.