CSK vs MI IPL 2024: Suresh Raina assists limping MS Dhoni after CSK's victory against MI. Dhoni's blistering innings included three consecutive sixes off Hardik Pandya. Raina helped Dhoni board the team bus after the match.

CSK vs MI IPL 2024: Following their victory against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium, Suresh Raina, the former Indian cricketer, was seen assisting MS Dhoni, who seemed to be limping, back to the team bus. On Sunday, CSK posted a video wherein Raina was seen giving MSD his hand on stairs as the latter limped while boarding the team bus.

The defending champions emerged victorious by 20 runs in the match. During the match, with four balls to go, Dhoni arrived at the crease and hit three consecutive sixes off Hardik and then a couple to score 20 off 4 balls, with a strike rate of 500.00, setting Mumbai a target of 207.

Also Read: 'Worst bowling I've seen for a long, long time': Sunil Gavaskar slams Hardik Pandya after MI vs CSK IPL 2024 clash If Dhoni now manages to add 40 more runs to his total, he, who has 5121 runs in 255 matches, will have surpassed AB de Villiers's record of 5162 runs and become the sixth-highest run-scorer in IPL history.

Raina is fifth on the list with 5528 runs in the 205 matches he has played during his IPL career. He has scored runs at an average of 32.51 and at a strike rate of 136.73 with the best score of 100*.

Meanwhile, Dhoni was praised by Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman and CEO Anand Mahindra for his blistering innings against Mumbai Indians. In a post on X, Mahindra wrote: "Show me one sportsperson who thrives more than this man—on unrealistic expectations & pressure… It only seems to add fuel to his fire. Today, I'm simply grateful that my name is Mahi-ndra…."

He has been an IPL legend of sorts playing for the CSK since the inaugural season and helping side to 5 IPL trophies before finally handing over the reigns of captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad this year.

Also Read: Watch Wankhede erupt as Mahi hits back-to-back 6s off Hardik Pandya in MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Meanwhile, the CSK vs MI match was loaded with treat for fans. Mumbai Indians ex-skipper Rohit Sharma hit eleven 4s and five 6s to score 105 off 63 balls. With this win, CSK is currently placed at number three on the points table, giving them eight points. MI is in the eighth spot, with two wins and four losses, giving them four points.

(With inputs from ANI)

