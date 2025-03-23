CSK vs MI, IPL 2025: Jio Hotstar live streaming viewership surges to over 26.7 crore as CSK chases 156-run target

CSK vs MI, IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is playing against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 23. After winning the toss, CSK decided to take up bowling first against MI for the first innings.

According to the live cricket score data, CSK needs 49 runs from 51 balls to win against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. MI has scored 155 runs with the loss of nine wickets on Sunday.

Cricket Viewership on Jio Hotstar Today's CSK vs MI, IPL 2025 match is streaming on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform. More than 26.7 crore (267 million) viewers were streaming the cricket match on the entertainment platform as of the ongoing first innings.

Earlier on Sunday, the match between SRH and RR received more than 28.6 crore (286 million) viewership on the Jio Hotstar platform.

IPL 2025's first match between KKR and RCB, hosted on Saturday, March 22, received more than 40.9 crore (409 million) viewership, according to Jio Hotstar live data.

According to BARC data cited in a Hindustan Times news report, 44.8 crore viewers watched the IPL 2024 season for the first 22 days (26 matches) of the tournament, and 18,800 crore minutes was the total television watch time.

The OTT platform Jio Hotstar witnessed a huge success with viewership before the IPL 2025 tournament began. According to ICC official data, the Champions Trophy 2025 outperformed the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 by 23 per cent.

The India vs. New Zealand final match was watched by more than 90.1 crore (901 million) viewers on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform, breaking earlier viewership records for the digital entertainment platform. India defeated New Zealand to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Jio Hotstar Jio Hotstar subscription comes in two segments for the ad-supported plans. Meanwhile, premium plans allow users to pay at a monthly, quarterly, or annual rate, according to the official Jio Hotstar data.

The Jio Hotstar subscription with the ad-supported plans starts at ₹149 for three months and ₹499 for a year. The premium plans start at ₹299 for a month, then ₹499 for a three-month plan, and ₹1,499 for an annual plan. These premium plans do not support having advertisements during the shows, programs or live telecasts, hence the premium pricing.