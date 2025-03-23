Stalwarts MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are on cusp of huge milestones when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians take on for the first time in IPL 2025 on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Two of most successful teams in the competition, both CSK and Mumbai Indians have won the IPL five times each.

Notably, both MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are among nine players who have featured in the inaugural Indian Premier League in 2008. MS Dhoni, who led CSK till 2022, is just 19 runs shy of becoming the highest run-getter for the franchise in the history of IPL.

Currently, MS Dhoni's former teammate Suresh Raina holds the top spot with 4687 runs. The wicketkeeper-batter, MS Dhoni, has played 234 matches for CSK so far, scoring 4669 runs.

History beckons Ravindra Jadeja Not just MS Dhoni, but Ravindra Jadeja is also chasing a huge record for CSK. The left-arm spinner is just eight wickets short of becoming the top wicket-taker for the franchise, surpassing West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo (140). He also needs just five more appearances to become the second-most capped player for CSK.

Rohit Sharma to write into history When Rohit Sharma walks out against CSK, the former Mumbai Indians captain will become the second-most capped player in IPL history. At present, Rohit Sharma is standing equal with Dinesh Karthik with 257 IPL matches. MS Dhoni leads the charge with 264 caps.

CSK vs MI IPL 2025 probable playing XIs Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Sam Curran, R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana