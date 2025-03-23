CSK vs MI, IPL 2025: Former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday created a record by equalling stats with Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik, but not for a very good reason. Rohit was dismissed on a duck for the 18th time in the Indian Premier League while playing against Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians. Batting first, Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma was caught by Shivam Dube on the fourth delivery of the first over, bowled by Khaleel Ahmed.

According to stats, complied by Cricbuzz, apart from Rohit Sharma, Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik also hold the record for maximum ducks (18) in the IPL, followed by Piyush Chawla and Sunil Narine (both 16 times).

Also, Rohit was playing his 258th IPL match and he is the second-most senior player after Mahendra Singh Dhoni to play an IPL match. Dhoni has played 264 match, while Dinesh Karthik has played 257 IPL matches.

Followed by Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik has appeared in the 257 matches, Virat Kohli in 253 matches and Ravindra Jadeja in 240 matches.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2025: Innings report card Batting first, MI has scored 76/3 in nine overs, with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma on the crease.

For Mumbai, Khaleel Ahmed picked two wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin took one wicket.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2025: Playing XIs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed