CSK vs MI, IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians’ sorry streak in season openers extend to 13; Here’s what happened in previous years

The absence of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah made it difficult for Mumbai Indians as the five-time champions lost to Chennai Super Kings on Sunday in their opening encounter of 18th season of Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai Indians lost by four wickets.

In the process, Mumbai Indians lost their opening encounters of an IPL season for the 13th consecutive time. The previous instance of Mumbai Indians winning their opening game in an IPL season happened in 2012, long before Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya made their IPL debuts.

Advertisement

Debutant Vignesh Puthur’s three-wicket haul offered slender hope, but the result looked inevitable from the time Mumbai Indians lost captain Suryakumar Yadav in the 11th over of the first innings, thanks to a lightning quick stumping by MS Dhoni.

Mumbai Indians’ opening day woes in IPL 2013: Lost by 2 runs to RCB Chasing 157, Mumbai Indians needed 10 runs from the final over with seven wickets in hand. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer R Vinay Kumar dismissed Dinesh Karthik and Ambati Rayudu off successive balls to ensure a two-run win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

2014: Lost by 41 runs to KKR Defending champions Mumbai Indians got a real thrashing at the hands of the eventual champions Kolkata Knight Riders. Jacques Kallis’ fifty and Sunil Narine’s four-wicket haul crashed the Mumbai Indians party.

Advertisement

2015: Lost by 7 wickets to KKR Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten 98 went in in vain after Gautam Gambhir, Manish Pandey and Suryakumar Yadav starred for KKR for a seven wicket win.

2016: Lost by 9 wickets to Rising Pune Super Giant Defending champions Mumbai Indians played the season opener against the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, captained by MS Dhoni. Rising Pune Super Giant chased down 122 with more than five overs to spare, thanks to Mumbaikar Ajinkya Rahane’s unbeaten 66.

2017: Lost by 7 wickets to RPSG Mumbai Indians once again started their IPL campaign against Rising Pune Supergiant. Then RPSG captain Steve Smith combined with MS Dhoni took the team home in the 20th over.

2018: Lost by 1 wicket to CSK CSK returned to the IPL after a two-year absence and delivered an all-time classic at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing 166, CSK were down and out at the end of the 15th over, reeling at 105/7. It took one stunning assault by Dwayne Bravo and a limping Kedar Jadhav to convert the champions party into a comeback party.

Advertisement

2019: Lost by 37 runs to Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant’s audacious 78 not out off 27 balls powered Delhi Capitals to 213, IN reply, Mumbai Indians were all out for 176 in 19.2 overs.

2020: Lost by 5 wickets to CSK The 2020 season happened in extraordinary circumstances. The Covid-19 pandemic forced the teams to play the IPL for the first time in the month of September. Runners-up in 2019, Chennai Super Kings avenged their loss with a comfortable win over Mumbai Indians.

Advertisement

2021: Lost by 2 wickets to RCB Harshal Patel’s historic five-wicket haul restricted Mumbai Indians to 159/9. In reply, RCB were 122/6 at one position before AB de Villiers' 48 helped them to safe waters in the 20th over.

2022: Lost by 4 wickets to Delhi Capitals Mumbai were well in control in their defence of 177. Delhi Capitals were reeling at 104/6 in the 14th over, only for Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel to take down the reigning champions in brutal fashion. The match didn’t even go to the final over.

2023: Lost by 8 wickets to RCB An unbeaten 84 from Tilak Varma helped Mumbai Indians to 171/7. In reply, Virat Kohli and captain Faf du Plessis smashed 11 sixes between them as RCB romped home in 16.2 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Advertisement

2024: Lost by 6 runs to Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians had no reason to lose. Chasing Gujarat Titans 168/6, Mumbai Indians needed 43 from 30 balls at one stage, with seven wickets in hand. However, a disciplined bowling from Gujarat Titans saw Mumbai Indians fall short by six runs.