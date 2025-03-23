CSK vs MI, IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma opens up on franchise’s struggle to win first IPL matches, says ’We have been trying’

CSK vs MI, IPL 2025: Amid the match between five-time trophy-winning teams Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings underway at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, firmer MI skipper Rohit Sharma opened up on his team's tendency to start slow in the Indian Premier League seasons.

According to stats, Mumbai Indians has lost its opening fixture for the past 12 consecutive seasons. Despite their status as five-time champions, Mumbai’s first-match blues have been a recurring headache, with last year’s narrow defeat to Gujarat Titans extending the streak.

Speaking moments before the toss against Chennai Super Kings, Rohit emphasized that while the team is eager to snap the streak, there is no added pressure on the players.

He added that the team's focus remains on settling in and executing their plans rather than being weighed down by past results.

“We have been trying for many years to win the first match. We came close a few times but it hasn't happened in many years,” Rohit told JioHotstar.

“The end goal matters more than the initial goal. We know we haven't won the first match for quite some time, (and) we will try to change that. It's a new team, we dont want to put too much pressure on ourselves. It's better we focus on our game,” said the former MI captain.

In 2024 season, Mumbai Indians finished at the bottom of the table with only four wins in 14 matches. MI entered IPL 2024 with controversy surrounding the captaincy change, with Hardik Pandya succeeding Rohit Sharma.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2025: Innings score card Batting first, MI has scored 155/9 in 20 overs, with Tilak Varma (31) and Suryakumar Yadav (29) scoring the maximum runs.

For CSK, Noor Ahmad took 4 wickets, Khaleel Ahmed picked three wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin Nathan Ellis clinched one wicket each.

Chasing 156, CSK have scored 36/1 in 4 overs.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2025: Playing XIs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed