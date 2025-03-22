CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Tamil superstar Anirudh Ravichander to headline Opening Ceremony in Chennai

  • Kollywood singing sensation Anirudh Ravichander will perform ahead of the CSK vs MI game on Sunday at the iconic Chepauk stadium in Chennai. The music composer and singer confirmed the same in a post on his X account.

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Updated22 Mar 2025, 06:01 PM IST
Advertisement
Kollywood singing sensation Anirudh Ravichander. (Photo: X)

IPL 2025: Music composer and long-time CSK fan Anirudh Ravichander will perform at the Chepauk stadium on Sunday, March 23, 2025, ahead of the El Clasico match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Anirudh, who is a huge MS Dhoni fan is expected to captivate the Chepauk crowd with a 20-minute performance, according to a report published by Sportstar. The singer confirmed his performance in a tweet on Saturday.

Also Read | IPL 2025: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and more - 9 players from inaugural season who
Advertisement
Also Read | KKR vs RCB: From hitting sixes to rolling his arms, Rinku can do it all!

The report added that the 34-year-old will be accompanied by a dance troupe and his performance will begin at 6:30pm and will end just before the match toss. In a statement, Chennai Super Kings said: “To accommodate fans eager to participate in the festivities, stadium gates will open to the general public from 4:30 PM onwards. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the pre-match celebrations and to facilitate a smooth entry into the venue.”

In a first, the IPL this year will have opening ceremonies across all venues for the respective opening matches.

Also Read | IPL 2025 opening ceremony today: List of performers, time & venue

Chepauk’s favourite singer

The singer’s association with CSK is well known as his songs are blasted at every IPL game at Chepauk and even during international games at the venue. On March 16, he attended the book launch of ‘Leo—The Untold Story’ and became the first recipient of the book. Written by former Tamil Nadu Cricket Association president P.S. Raman, the book chronicles the journey of CSK from just a concept to become one of the most iconic teams in the history of the IPL. The book launch was also attended by CSK spinner R Ashwin.

Advertisement

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsCSK vs MI IPL 2025: Tamil superstar Anirudh Ravichander to headline Opening Ceremony in Chennai
First Published:22 Mar 2025, 06:01 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App