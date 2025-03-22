CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Tamil superstar Anirudh Ravichander to headline Opening Ceremony in Chennai

IPL 2025: Music composer and long-time CSK fan Anirudh Ravichander will perform at the Chepauk stadium on Sunday, March 23, 2025, ahead of the El Clasico match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Anirudh, who is a huge MS Dhoni fan is expected to captivate the Chepauk crowd with a 20-minute performance, according to a report published by Sportstar. The singer confirmed his performance in a tweet on Saturday.

The report added that the 34-year-old will be accompanied by a dance troupe and his performance will begin at 6:30pm and will end just before the match toss. In a statement, Chennai Super Kings said: “To accommodate fans eager to participate in the festivities, stadium gates will open to the general public from 4:30 PM onwards. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the pre-match celebrations and to facilitate a smooth entry into the venue.”

In a first, the IPL this year will have opening ceremonies across all venues for the respective opening matches.

Chepauk’s favourite singer The singer’s association with CSK is well known as his songs are blasted at every IPL game at Chepauk and even during international games at the venue. On March 16, he attended the book launch of ‘Leo—The Untold Story’ and became the first recipient of the book. Written by former Tamil Nadu Cricket Association president P.S. Raman, the book chronicles the journey of CSK from just a concept to become one of the most iconic teams in the history of the IPL. The book launch was also attended by CSK spinner R Ashwin.

