Two wicket-keepers from Jharkhand on Super Sunday

The blockbuster game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians will feature wicketkeeper batters from Jharkhand on both sides, one being the great MS Dhoni and the other, 22-year old Robin Minz.

Robin Minz, hard-hitting batter from Shimal village in Jharkhand’s Gumla district makes his IPL debut in front of the biggest audience, at the fortress of Mumbai’s biggest rivals.

Who’s Robin Minz? Son of a retired army official who works at the Ranchi Airport, Robin Minz’s rise to the grandest stage is one full of hardships. Robin Minz should have made his IPL debut last season and a motorcycle accident denied him the opportunity to express his skills in the most successful T20 league in the world. Interestingly, he was picked up by Gujarat Titans and guess who lost out his services last season? Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Titans bought him for ₹3.6 crore last season and the Mumbai Indians think tank paid him just one-sixth of that amount ( ₹65 lakhs) to avail his services for the ongoing season.

Robin Minz has scored just 67 runs in seven T20s so far, of which 36 came in one game against the unfancied Manipur side in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament.