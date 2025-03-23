CSK vs MI, IPL 2025: Why Mumbai Indians forced to leave out captain Hardik Pandya against Chennai Super Kings? EXPLAINED

Mumbai Indians are forced to leave Hardik Pandya out of their playing XI against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2025 campaign opener on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Having been a pillar at Mumbai Indians, save 2022 and 2023, Hardik Pandya grew in stature to become India's most trusted all-rounder and was elevated to captaincy last year, replacing Rohit Sharma.

Hardik Pandya's absence from the game against CSK is a result of a one-match ban imposed on him due to Mumbai Indians' slow-over rate against Lucknow Super Giants in their final game last season.

It was Mumbai Indians' third over-rate violation in 14 matches of IPL 2024, thus putting the axe on the captain for a match. In the absence of Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side.

CSK vs MI head-to-head in IPL Dubbed as the El Clasico of Indian Premier League, the CSK vs MI clash is one of the most fierce rivalry in the history of the cash-rich tournament. Mumbai Indians enjoy a 20-17 head-to-head record in IPL. At the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Mumbai Indians hold the upper hand with a 5-3 win-loss record against Ruturaj Gaikwad's side.

Hardik Pandya's captaincy record in IPL Hardik Pandya first grabbed spotlight as captain when he led Gujarat Titans to title in 2022 and a runners-up finish in the following year. Mumbai Indians brought their home boy back in 2024, replacing Rohit Sharma - a decision that didn't go well with the fans.

However, the all-rounder had a nightmare first season as Mumbai Indians captain as the five-time champions could only master four wins in 14 games to finish at the bottom of the league table.