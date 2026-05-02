CSK vs MI LIVE score, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat

CSK vs MI LIVE score, IPL 2026: The IPL’s fiercest rivalry returns to Chepauk as Chennai Super Kings welcome Mumbai Indians for the 44th match of the 2026 season. This is no ordinary league fixture; it is a high-stakes, season-defining clash between two of the most successful franchises in IPL history, both of whom find themselves battling desperately to keep their playoff dreams alive.
Fresh off a commanding 103-run victory over MI in their first meeting this year, CSK will look to exploit home advantage on a spin-friendly Chepauk surface. For Mumbai, it’s a chance to avenge that heavy defeat and turn their season around. With CSK sitting 7th (3 wins from 8 games) and MI even lower in 9th (just 2 wins), this contest at 7:30 PM IST could be a season-defining battle for both teams.
The atmosphere promises to be electric as yellow-clad CSK fans pack the stands, ready to roar their team on, while the Mumbai contingent adds its own colour and noise to this classic El Clasico of Indian cricket. With Jasprit Bumrah’s pace and yorkers likely to test CSK’s top order, and CSK’s spin arsenal expected to trouble MI’s batters on a gripping track, every ball carries massive weight.
Toss update
Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bat.
Full squads
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matthew Short, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Spencer Johnson, Zakary Foulkes, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan
Mumbai Indians Squad: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Krish Bhagat, Raj Bawa, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
“We were looking to bat first. The wicket looks good, little bit on the direr side, won't change much. A tough track to bat on, last game. Confidence-wise everyone is right up there. Stick to the process, do the process right and result will come. (Ramakrishna) Ghosh comes in for Gurjapneet Singh and Prashant Veer comes in as well.”
“We are gonna bat first. Looks like a good track. The way we batted in the last game, we want to give another opportunity to our batters to score runs. We have to play our best cricket and see what happens. The mood has been good, it's been challenging. We have to fight. It's about playing for pride as well. Play good cricket overall. In 40 overs, we've lost game in 2-3 overs which were big moments. We have one debut, the leggie plays his first game and Krish comes back.”
Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat
Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Allah Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson, Urvil Patel/Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh
CSK: Matches – 81, Won – 53, Lost – 28 (Win % - 65)
MI: Matches – 16, Won – 8, Lost – 8 (Win % - 50)
Mumbai Indians have had a largely disappointing IPL 2026 season so far. Their campaign opened on a promising note with a 6-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, but momentum quickly evaporated as they suffered four consecutive defeats: a 6-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals, a 27-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals, an 18-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and a 7-wicket thrashing by Punjab Kings. A much-needed big win followed, with a commanding 99-run demolition of Gujarat Titans, but the high was short-lived. MI were then handed their heaviest defeat of the season, crashing to a 103-run loss against Chennai Super Kings, before suffering another setback in their most recent outing: a 6-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Chennai Super Kings have endured a roller-coaster start to IPL 2026. Their campaign began with three straight defeats: an 8-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals, a 5-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings, and a 43-run hammering by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They finally found some momentum with back-to-back victories: a 23-run win over Delhi Capitals and a 32-run success against Kolkata Knight Riders. However, inconsistency struck again with a narrow 10-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, followed by their standout performance of the season, a commanding 103-run thrashing of Mumbai Indians. The most recent outing saw them fall short once more, losing by 8 wickets to Gujarat Titans.
Total matches – 40
Matches won by CSK – 19
Matches won by MI – 21
The CSK vs MI match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and the live streaming details will be available on the JioHotstar app.
The toss for CSK vs MI clash is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST and the match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of CSK vs MI match of IPL 2026.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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