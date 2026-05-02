CSK vs MI LIVE score, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat

CSK vs MI LIVE score, IPL 2026: The IPL’s fiercest rivalry returns to Chepauk as Chennai Super Kings welcome Mumbai Indians for the 44th match of the 2026 season. This is no ordinary league fixture; it is a high-stakes, season-defining clash between two of the most successful franchises in IPL history, both of whom find themselves battling desperately to keep their playoff dreams alive.

Fresh off a commanding 103-run victory over MI in their first meeting this year, CSK will look to exploit home advantage on a spin-friendly Chepauk surface. For Mumbai, it’s a chance to avenge that heavy defeat and turn their season around. With CSK sitting 7th (3 wins from 8 games) and MI even lower in 9th (just 2 wins), this contest at 7:30 PM IST could be a season-defining battle for both teams.

The atmosphere promises to be electric as yellow-clad CSK fans pack the stands, ready to roar their team on, while the Mumbai contingent adds its own colour and noise to this classic El Clasico of Indian cricket. With Jasprit Bumrah’s pace and yorkers likely to test CSK’s top order, and CSK’s spin arsenal expected to trouble MI’s batters on a gripping track, every ball carries massive weight.

Toss update

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bat.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary

CSK Impact Subs: Kartik Sharma, Akeal Hosein, Sarfaraz Khan, Matthew Short, Gurjapneet Singh

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar

MI Impact Subs: Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Ashwani Kumar