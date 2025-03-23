CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE, IPL 2025: After a power-packed opening day in the IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in a clash of titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. Both CSK and Mumbai Indians are five-time IPL champions each.
However, Mumbai Indians will be missing their regular captain Hardik Pandya due to a one-match suspension from the last season. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side.
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head
Chennai Super Kings enjoy a 20-17 head-to-head record against Mumbai Indians in IPL. At the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Mumbai Indians boast a 5-3 win-loss record.
CSK vs MI IPL 2025 playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju
Stay updated on all the actions from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.
CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE: Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Suryakumar Yadav walk out in the middle for the toss. Ruturaj wins the toss and CSK opt to bowl first.
CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE: Craze for Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni is unmatchable in Chennai.
The craze for Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni is unmatchable in Chennai. Expect a equal share of yellow and blue shirts in Chennai.
CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE: Anirudh Ravichander performs in Chennai
Anirudh Ravichander is performing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Unfortunately, there is no live telecast for the fans.
CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE: All the eyes will be on MS Dhoni
All the eyes will be on MS Dhoni who at 43 is going younger. Dhoni batted at no.7 last season and scored only 161 runs in 11 11 innings at a strike rate of 220.54 and average of 53.66.
CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE: Satyanarayana Raju in line for IPL debut
We are just moments away from the first El Clasico of the season. Both the teams have arrived at the stadium. With Jasprit Bumrah missing, it looks like young Satyanarayana Raju will be making his IPL debut. Also making his debut could be Jharkhand's Robin Minz.
CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE: SRH score massive against Royals
In Hyderabad, SRH went bonkers against Rajasthan Royals. Riding in Ishan Kishan's maiden IPL ton, SRH posted a mammoth 286/6 in 20 overs, thereby missing their own highest total by a run. In fact, Kishan also became SRH's first-ever Indian centurion in IPL.
CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE: Dhoni and Rohit on cusp of huge records
MS Dhoni is just 19 runs shy of becoming CSK's highest run-getter in IPL> Suresh Raina leads the chart with 4687 runs.
Ravindra Jadeja is just eight wickets short of becoming CSK’s leading wicket-taker in IPL. Dwayne Bravo tops the chart with 140 wickets. Five more caps for Jadeja will also make him CSK’s second-most-capped player.
On the other hand, Rohit Sharma will become the second-most capped player in history of IPL when he takes the field against CSK. Rohit is currently standing at 257 caps, equal with Dinesh Karthik. Rohit also needs 142 runs to overtake Shikhar Dhawan (6769) as the second-highest run-scorer in IPL.
CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE: Chance for SKY to find form
Suryakumar Yadav has had a slump in form ever since he was appointed as the captain of the Indian T20I team. In fact, he didn't had a good IPL last season. The IPL 2025 provides him the best platform to return to form.
CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE: Rohit Sharma's record at Chepauk
The MA Chidambaram Stadium is one of the happy hunting grounds for Rohit Sharma. The former MI skipper scored 322 runs in 12 matches at the venue.
CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE: Ashwin returns to CSK after 9 years
in case you missed it, Ravichandran Ashwin is returning to the CSK colours after nine long years. With the slowest nature of the pitch in Chepauk, Ashwin is expected to make it to the playing XI.
CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE: Mumbai Indians likely playing XI
Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Raj Angad Bawa, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Arjun Tendulkar
CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE: Chennai Super Kings likely playing XI
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Sam Curran, R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana
CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE: Mumbai Indians squad
Hardik Pandya (c), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Karn Sharma, Robin Minz, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur
CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE: Chennai Super Kings squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nathan Ellis, Mukesh Choudhary, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Anshul Kamboj, Shreyas Gopal, Noor Ahmad, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi
CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE: Devon Conway or Rachin Ravindra?
One of the major headaches for Ruturaj Gaikwad is to identify his opening partner - Devon Conway or Rachin Ravindra. Notably, Conway forged a great stand with Gaikwad at the top of the order during their winning run in 2023. On the other hand, Ravindra was in sublime form in the Champions Trophy and was named as the Player of the Series.
CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE: Mumbai Indians to miss Bumrah too
While CSK don't have any injury concerns, Mumbai Indians are still missing Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah has injured his back during the fifth Test against Australia and is yet to recover.
CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE: Head-to-Head
Mumbai Indians enjoy a 20-17 head-to-head record against CSK in IPL. At Chepauk, Mumbai Indians hold the edge 5-3 against CSK.
CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE: El Clasico of IPL
The CSK vs MI clash is often dubbed as the El Clasico of IPL. While CSK missed on a last four place in the previous season due to NRR, Mumbai Indians had a nightmare season in IPL 2024, finishing last.
CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE: Hello
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2025 from Chepauk.