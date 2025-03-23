CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE, IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl, Ravichandran Ashwin returns to Yellow after 10 years

4 min read . 07:08 PM IST

CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE, IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians will be missing Hardik Pandya against Chennai Super Kings due to a suspension from the previous season. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side. The CSK vs MI clash starts at 7:30 PM IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.