CSK vs MI: MS Dhoni fans left frustrated over Chennai match tickets for IPL 2025

Online ticket booking for the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match started on March 19. The match is on March 23 at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated19 Mar 2025, 02:08 PM IST
CSK vs MI: MS Dhoni fans left frustrated over Chennai match tickets for IPL 2025 (Photo by R. Satish BABU/AFP)(R. Satish BABU/AFP)

Online ticket booking for the highly anticipated Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL) 2025 began on March 19 at 10:15 AM. The match will be held on March 23 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

This match marks the beginning of Mumbai Indians’ campaign in IPL 2025. Suryakumar Yadav, India’s current T20I captain, will be the focus of this match. He will replace Hardik Pandya as the captain in the CSK vs MI match.

CSK vs MI ticket prices

The CSK vs MI ticket prices in IPL 2025 are structured based on seating categories within the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The most affordable tickets are priced at 1,700, available for seats in the lower levels of Tower C, D and E.

Next, seats in the upper sections of Tower I, J and K are priced at 2,500. For a slightly elevated experience, the upper sections of Tower C, D and E are priced at 3,500.

Those looking for lower-tier seating in Towers I, J and K can purchase tickets for 4,000. The most expensive option is the Terrace section of Tower KMK, priced at 7,500.

Tickets can be booked online via the platform District by Zomato (district.in).

CSK fans frustrated

As expected, the tickets were snapped up quickly due to the overwhelming excitement surrounding this iconic clash. Many CSK fans were left disappointed after failing to secure tickets. They took to social media to express their frustration over the limited availability and booking issues.

“After waiting in a queue within 3000 and hoping to get tickets… but as usual gets scammed,” wrote a frustrated fan.

“New year new scam. just 10min to book ticket but no tickets will be available,” reacted another.

However, the craze for MS Dhoni continues.

“Chepauk's capacity: 37K MI vs CSK Ticket Queue: 250K There's only one demigod, Thala MS Dhoni,” wrote one CSK fan.

First Published:19 Mar 2025, 02:08 PM IST
