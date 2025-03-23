Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
The El Clasico between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 will take place today (March 23). The third match of this season will take place at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk, in Chennai. It will start at 7:30 PM.
Archrivals CSK and MI have played 37 IPL matches so far. Mumbai have won 20 of those games. Chennai won 17.
In IPL 2024, they locked horns once. Chennai won that match by 20 runs. In fact, Mumbai haven't managed to win against CSK since 2022. Their last victory was in May 2022, when Rohit Sharma's boys defeated MS Dhoni's Yellow Army by 5 wickets.
ChatGPT says, “At Chepauk, CSK are incredibly tough to beat. MI’s explosive hitters may struggle on this slower track unless someone like Suryakumar counterattacks early.”
Google Gemini predicts, “Chennai Super Kings are the favourites to win this match, especially given their home advantage and the reported weaknesses in the Mumbai Indians' lineup.”
Grok predicts, “I’d lean toward Chennai Super Kings sneaking a win, maybe by 10-15 runs or a few wickets, in a classic nail-biter.”
Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma
All-rounders: Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner
Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana (C), Trent Boult (VC), Deepak Chahar
Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway
CricTracker predicts that, no matter who bowls first, CSK will win the match. Google Match Prediction says Chennai have a 54% chance of winning. We predict CSK’s win as well.
