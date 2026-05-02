CSK vs MI preview: Ambitious Chennai meet desperate Mumbai at Chepauk; check head-to-head, pitch report, more

Chennai Super Kings will host Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk Stadium, in Chennai on Saturday, 2 May, at 7:30 PM IST in Match 44 of IPL 2026.

After having a shaky start, Chennai have recovered well. The Super Kings have won 3 out of the 5 matches. With 6 points from 8 matches, they are currently ranked 6th.

Mumbai are in a tough position. They have 4 points in 8 matches. Hardik Pandya has lost 4 out of his last 5 matches.

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Match Logistics The game is at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Saturday, 2 May, at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7 PM IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar.

Head-to-Head Record CSK and MI have faced each other 40 times in the IPL. MI hold a narrow overall advantage with 21 wins to CSK's 19. CSK's highest team total against MI stands at 218. Their lowest score in this fixture is 79. MI's best total against CSK is 219, and their lowest is 104.

Recent form has swung decisively in CSK's favour. CSK have won 5 of the last 6 meetings between these sides since 2023. Their most recent clash on 23 April 2026 produced CSK's biggest-ever win by runs. They defeated MI by a massive 103 runs at Wankhede Stadium. At Chepauk in Chennai, MI lead 5-4 in 9 matches.

CSK vs MI Head-to-Head Record

Rohit Sharma leads all run-scorers in this rivalry with 913 runs. Suresh Raina holds the CSK record with 736 runs. Lasith Malinga and Dwayne Bravo are the joint top wicket-takers with 37 wickets each. Rohit has not been playing due to injury while the rest have retired.

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Predicted Playing XI Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, MS Dhoni, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Urvil Patel (Impact Player)

Also Read | IPL 2026: CSK batting coach Michael Hussey says MS Dhoni progressing well

Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Robin Minz, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah, Allah Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Shardul Thakur (Impact Player)

Team News MS Dhoni remains a major doubt for tonight's match. He was seen training and keeping wickets in recent practice sessions. However, coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that Dhoni tweaked his calf during a recent warm-up. His return for this specific match is considered unlikely.

CSK are also missing several key bowlers this season. Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of the entire IPL 2026 season. He suffered a Grade 2 quadriceps tear that requires extended recovery time.

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Nathan Ellis is also out for the full season with a hamstring injury. Akash Madhwal has been signed as a replacement for the injured Ayush Mhatre. Spencer Johnson has recently joined the squad and is expected to feature tonight.

Rohit Sharma is recovering from a hamstring injury sustained on 12 April. He has returned to net sessions but is not yet fully fit. Head coach Mahela Jayawardene confirmed the final decision will be made on match day. Captain Hardik Pandya has urged caution, given that Rohit is not at 100% fitness.

Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of the entire tournament with a shoulder injury. South African spinner Keshav Maharaj has been signed as his replacement for the remainder of the season.

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Key Players to Watch Sanju Samson is CSK's standout batter this season with 304 runs at a strike rate of 169.83. He already scored an unbeaten 101 off 54 balls against MI just eight days ago.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored 178 runs this season and anchors CSK's top order. His ability to handle Bumrah and Boult early will be crucial.

Noor Ahmad is CSK's most potent bowling threat on a turning Chepauk surface. He has claimed 24 wickets for CSK since the start of the 2025 season.

For the Mumbai Indians, Jasprit Bumrah remains their biggest weapon despite the team's struggles. He has dismissed Sanju Samson twice in T20s, keeping his strike rate to 113.5.

Ryan Rickelton is MI's most in-form batter with 260 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 181.81. He recently smashed an unbeaten 123.

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Suryakumar Yadav has managed just 162 runs in eight matches but remains dangerous against spin. He needs 27 more runs to reach 4,500 IPL runs.

Pitch and Conditions The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has changed character in IPL 2026. Historically a slow, low spinner's paradise, Chepauk is now significantly more batting-friendly. The average first-innings score this season has risen to around 193.

Pacers have been more effective than spinners recently. They have taken 36 wickets compared to just 15 for spinners in recent matches. The ball is coming onto the bat better than in previous years. However, some unpredictability remains. In the last match here, some deliveries kept low while others bounced unexpectedly.

Chennai will be hot and humid on 2 May. The temperature during match hours will be around 31 to 33 degrees Celsius. Humidity will range between 70 and 81 per cent. No rain is expected.

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Dew is the critical factor tonight. It is expected to set in from around the 14th over of the second innings.

This will make the ball slippery and difficult to grip, particularly for spinners. Chasing teams will benefit significantly. Both captains are likely to bowl first after winning the toss.

A win here will keep Chennai’s chances alive in the IPL 2026. For Mumbai, however, it’s a must-win game in an already-tight tournament for them. Except 100% commitment from both sides.