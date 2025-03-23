CSK vs MI: R Ashwin to don Yellow Jersey after a 9-year-gap, Here’s look at his performance for Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 23rd of March. In the match, Ravichandran Ashwin is set to make a much-awaited comeback for CSK after a long gap of nine years.

The star off-spinner made his IPL debut in 2009 when he was picked by CSK. Ashwin donned the yellow jersey until 2015, playing an integral role in CSK’s title-winning campaigns in 2010 and 2011. In 2016, he was selected by Rising Pune Supergiants and went on to play for other franchises thereafter. However, in the IPL 2025 auction, Ashwin was bought back by the five-time IPL champions, CSK for ₹9.75 crore.

Ravichandran Ashwin's IPL journey so far- 2009-2015: Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings 2016: Rising Pune Supergiant

Rising Pune Supergiant 2018-2019: Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings)

Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) 2020-2021: Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals 2022-2024: Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals 2025-Present: Chennai Super Kings Ashwin who recently retired from international cricket has played 94 innings for CSK so far and has taken 90 wickets. He is the third-highest wicket-taker for the franchise after Dwayne Bravo with 140 wickets and Ravindra Jadeja with 133 wickets. He has an average of 24.2 and an economy of 6.5 while playing for CSK. His strike rate on the other hand is 22.5.

The fourth match of IPL 2025 is scheduled to be played at CSK's fortress, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. In his IPL journey so far, Ashwin has taken 180 wickets in 212 matches with the majority of them taken at Chepauk.

Most wickets for Ravichandran Ashwin at a venue in IPL: M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 50 wickets

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – 17 wickets

I.S Bindra Stadium, Mohali – 11 wickets

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai – 11 wickets

Ashwin tops the list of leading wicket-takers in the IPL at the Chepauk stadium with 50 wickets that he has taken.

Most wickets at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in IPL: Ravichandran Ashwin – 50 wickets

Dwayne Bravo – 44 wickets

Albie Morkel – 36 wickets

When it comes to batting, Ashwin has scored 800 runs with one half-century in the 212 matches that he played in his IPL journey.

CSK fans are excited to welcome him back into the squad and Ashwin will be geared up to perform for the franchise where it all began.