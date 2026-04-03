CSK vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings thrash Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in high-scoring thriller

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Live Score, IPL 2026: Young Ayush Mhatre top-scored with a 43-ball 73 as Chennai Super Kings posted 209/5 against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Friday. Sent into bat first, CSK rode on a 96-run partnership for the second wicket between Mhatre and Ruturaj Gaikwad (28 off 22 balls) to lay the foundation for a competitive total at Chepauk.
Sarfaraz Khan played some fine shots en route to 32 off just 12 balls, while Shivam Dube made an unbeaten 45 in 27 balls.
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Punjab Kings cruised through the chase on the back of a blazing start from Priyansh Arya, who powered them to a record-fast fifty. Prabhsimran Singh and Cooper Connolly kept the momentum going, while Shreyas Iyer anchored the middle overs with a fluent half-century.
Despite a few late wickets, the target was never out of reach, and contributions from Wadhera, Shashank and Stoinis ensured a smooth finish, with Stoinis sealing a comfortable five-wicket win.
CSK and PBKS share a 16-16 win-loss record in IPL, thus making it one of the most balanced rivalries in the history of the tournament. In the previous season, Punjab Kings won both their matches against CSK, en route to their runners-up finish.
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match scorecard
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Anshul Kamboj’s over begins with Shashank Singh finding the boundary with a well-placed slice through the off-side, followed by a couple of runs with a flick in front of square. A brief interruption sees CSK burn a review on a wide call, which stays with the on-field decision. Shashank adds a single to bring Marcus Stoinis on strike.
Stoinis wastes no time in sealing the contest, smashing a boundary to wrap up the chase and secure a five-wicket victory with 8 balls in the hand. A finish ensures the batting side crosses the line with confidence.
Matt Henry strikes immediately, removing Nehal Wadhera who holes out to extra cover while trying to force the pace. The wicket injects some energy into the fielding side, but the over still proves productive for the batting team.
Marcus Stoinis gets off the mark with a streaky boundary, edging a drive past short third, and follows it up with a single. Shashank Singh then continues the trend, finding runs through a mix of controlled aggression and fortune, first with a couple over extra cover and then another edged boundary that flies over the infield.
Despite the early wicket, the batters manage to keep the scoreboard ticking with a combination of risks and luck, ensuring momentum isn’t completely lost.
Punjab Kings 198/5 after 18 overs.
Anshul Kamboj’s over is packed with drama and key moments. Shreyas Iyer begins in control, picking up a boundary with excellent placement before surviving a dropped catch at short third, an opportunity that could have ended his innings earlier. He then reviews a wide call unsuccessfully, adding to the tension in the middle.
Iyer brings up a well-compiled half-century with a sliced boundary over the infield, continuing his strong knock. However, the momentum shifts soon after. Following a no-ball and a couple of quieter deliveries, Kamboj finally gets his man. Iyer holes out to Rahul Chahar, bringing an end to a crucial innings of 50 off 29 balls.
A wicket at a vital stage gives the bowling side a much-needed breakthrough after Iyer’s impactful knock.
Punjab Kings 186/4 after 17 overs.
Rahul Chahar comes under pressure as both Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera keep the momentum going. Iyer sets the tone early, cutting a short delivery through the off-side for four, before rotating strike with singles. Wadhera then takes charge, capitalising on a floated delivery in the slot and launching it straight down the ground for a six.
The pair continue to accumulate with ease, bringing up a 50-run stand with smart rotation. Chahar does manage to sneak in a couple of quieter deliveries, including a googly that beats Wadhera’s attempted big shot, but overall, the batters remain in control, steadily pushing the scoring rate upwards.
Punjab Kings 177/3 after 16 overs.
Shreyas Iyer takes control against Matt Henry, turning the over into a productive one. He begins by finding gaps with well-placed pulls for a couple of twos, making use of the width on offer. After a brief dot ball, Iyer showcases his adaptability, first waiting on a slower delivery and ramping it over short third for four, and then capitalising on a short ball by pulling it powerfully over deep mid-wicket for six. He finishes the over with a single off a full toss, capping off a momentum-shifting over where Iyer combines smart placement with clean hitting to accelerate the scoring rate.
PBKS 163/3 after15 overs.
Noor Ahmad delivers a controlled over, not allowing the batters to break free. Nehal Wadhera gets off strike early, benefitting from a slight misfield at backward point that allows a risky single. Shreyas Iyer and Wadhera then rotate strike with nudges into the leg side and sweeper cover, while Noor mixes in his googlies effectively.
There’s a brief moment of discomfort for Iyer as he is beaten by extra bounce while attempting the cut, and Noor also slips in a wide. Apart from that, the over is largely about containment, with the batters restricted to singles and unable to find the boundary.
Punjab Kings 148/3 after 14 overs.
Anshul Kamboj’s over begins with a boundary as Cooper Connolly capitalises on a short and wide delivery, cutting it over the infield. He continues to score, cleverly adjusting to the field by shuffling across and finding the gap fine on the leg side for another four, while Shreyas Iyer chips in with a single.
However, just as Connolly looks set, he throws his wicket away. A full toss on offer is mistimed as he attempts to go down the ground, resulting in a simple catch at long-off. It’s a soft dismissal that halts his innings at 36 off 22. Nehal Wadhera walks in, and Kamboj finishes the over with a dot ball. Another batter gets a start but fails to convert, giving the bowling side a timely breakthrough.
Punjab Kings 143/3 after 13 overs
Noor Ahmad’s over proves expensive, with Cooper Connolly taking full advantage of anything loose. The over begins with a boundary and continues in a similar vein as Connolly finds gaps and keeps the scoreboard moving. A key moment comes when Noor oversteps, conceding a no-ball that Connolly dispatches for four, earning a free hit in the process. Connolly then adds two more runs with a mistimed lofted shot down the ground, followed by a single.
Shreyas Iyer chips in with a single and sees out the final delivery with a solid defence. Despite Noor mixing his pace and variations, the lack of control, including the no-ball, allows the batting side to keep the momentum going and edge ahead in a closely matched contest at this stage.
PBKS 117/2 after 11 overs.
Connolly keeps scoreboard ticking against Chahar Rahul Chahar continues from one end, mixing his variations effectively. Shreyas Iyer and Cooper Connolly rotate strike with singles early in the over, working the ball into gaps on both sides of the wicket. Chahar induces a false shot from Connolly with a quicker delivery that beats the outside edge, but the batter responds well soon after capitalising on a fuller ball and driving it straight back over the bowler’s head for a boundary. Connolly adds another single off a leading edge against the wrong’un, ensuring steady accumulation. A controlled over overall, with the batting side maintaining momentum without taking undue risks.
PBKS 103/2 after 10 overs
Noor Ahmad’s over begins with Prabhsimran Singh finding the gap for three runs with a late cut, followed by quick singles from both batters as they look to keep the scoreboard moving. However, a costly misunderstanding brings an end to Prabhsimran’s innings. After nudging the ball to mid-wicket, he calls for a second run that isn’t on, and despite being sent back, he is comfortably run out by a sharp throw and finish at the striker’s end. It brings an unfortunate end to a 43-run knock.
Cooper Connolly continues to rotate strike before the new batter, Shreyas Iyer, walks in. Noor finishes the over with a dot ball, capping off a breakthrough over that shifts momentum slightly back towards the bowling side.
Punjab Kings 95/2 after 9 overs
Rahul Chahar delivers a steady over but concedes a boundary at the end. Cooper Connolly and Prabhsimran Singh rotate strike effectively early on, picking up singles through mid-wicket and long-on. Chahar does find some grip and variation, nearly troubling Prabhsimran, who miscues a drive and also survives an LBW appeal while attempting a reverse sweep, with impact outside off. Despite those moments, the batters keep the scoreboard ticking before Connolly caps the over with a well-placed boundary through deep extra cover, ensuring a productive finish.
Punjab Kings 88/1 after 8 overs
Noor Ahmad is introduced into the attack, and despite Prabhsimran Singh’s visible struggle against spin, the over ends on a positive note for the batting side. He begins with a single before Cooper Connolly rotates strike. Prabhsimran then breaks free, taking on a quicker delivery and dispatching it over mid-wicket for six. However, inconsistency remains as he misses a slog-sweep and takes a blow on the forearm that deflects onto the helmet, prompting a brief concussion check.
He continues to have trouble reading Noor’s variations, pushing and missing deliveries outside off, but finishes the over with a boundary cut through backward point.
Punjab Kings 80/1 after 7 overs
Khaleel Ahmed delivers a much tighter over after the early onslaught. Prabhsimran Singh starts with an aggressive intent but fails to connect on multiple occasions, swinging through deliveries outside off, including a slower cutter that deceives him. He does find one boundary, driving a full and wide slower ball firmly through cover for four. There’s also an appeal for a caught behind that isn’t pursued after lack of support from the wicketkeeper. Apart from the boundary and a single, Khaleel keeps things under control, with both batters struggling to time the ball consistently.
Punjab Kings 68/1 after 6 overs
Matt Henry’s over begins on a tough note as Priyansh Arya continues his onslaught, launching a length delivery straight back over the bowler’s head for six. However, Henry hits back immediately, cleaning up Arya as the batter charges down the track and misses, ending a sensational knock.
Cooper Connolly walks in and gets off strike via a leg bye. Henry then builds pressure with a couple of tight deliveries to Prabhsimran Singh, including a loud LBW appeal that prompts a review. Ball-tracking shows it clipping leg stump, but the on-field not-out call stands, allowing Prabhsimran to survive. He eventually gets off strike with a single to mid-off, closing out an eventful over that finally provides the bowling side a breakthrough.
Punjab Kings 63/1 after 5 overs
Matt Henry continues to be expensive despite the change of ends, as Priyansh Arya welcomes him with a clean strike straight back over the bowler’s head for six. However, Henry responds immediately with a crucial breakthrough. Arya, looking to maintain the aggressive tempo, goes for another big shot but misjudges it and is bowled. His explosive innings comes to an end at 39 off just 11 balls, setting the tone for a blistering start.
PBKS 61/2 after 4.2 overs.
Anshul Kamboj is greeted with immediate pressure as Prabhsimran Singh continues the attacking approach. The over begins with a boundary and is quickly followed by a commanding straight hit over the bowler’s head for four. Prabhsimran maintains intent, slicing a fuller delivery over point for another boundary, exploiting the vacant deep field. In between, Kamboj finds occasional control with dot balls, including one that nearly results in a sharp return catch and another that beats the batter with extra bounce. Despite those moments, the over is dominated by Prabhsimran’s strokeplay, with boundaries continuing to flow.
Punjab Kings 55/0 after 4 overs
Khaleel Ahmed begins the over with a fuller delivery on the pads, clipped straight to mid-wicket, and despite a slight fumble, no run is taken. Prabhsimran rotates strike with a quick single before missing a cross-batted swipe at a short-of-length delivery outside off. Another single follows, bringing Priyansh Arya back on strike, who nudges one through mid-wicket for a run. Prabhsimran adds another single to keep the scoreboard ticking. Arya then provides the highlight of the over, picking the length early and dispatching a short ball over deep mid-wicket for six. A controlled over overall, with the late boundary maintaining the scoring momentum.
Punjab Kings 43/0 after 3 overs.
Matt Henry is taken on straightaway as Priyansh Arya continues his fluent start. A thick outside edge off a short-of-length delivery races away for four before Arya asserts control, pulling a short ball over mid-wicket for six. He follows it up with a beautifully timed cover drive, making the most of Henry’s fuller length. A single rotates strike, and Prabhsimran Singh joins the charge with a controlled pull behind square for four. He finishes the over with a single, capping off a highly productive over that yields 20 runs and keeps the early momentum firmly with the batting side.
Punjab Kings 34/0 after 2 overs
Khaleel Ahmed begins with a wide down the leg side before Priyansh Arya gets off the mark in style, driving an inswinger straight back past the bowler for four. Arya continues the aggressive approach, picking up the length early and dispatching a short ball over mid-wicket for six. He then rotates strike with a single, bringing Prabhsimran Singh on strike. Khaleel finds some rhythm thereafter, hitting a good length and even beating Prabhsimran outside off. However, inconsistency persists with a couple more wides, including one that swings away sharply and forces the wicketkeeper into a diving stop. An eventful opening over with early momentum for the batting side.
PBKS 14/0 after 1 over.
Punjab Kings have been penalised for slow over-rate. They can field only four fielders outside the ring in the final two overs. Punjab Kings have also brought in Priyansh Arya as an Impact Sub for Yuzvendra Chahal. Two fours in the penultimate over from Shivam Dube as CSK inch towards 200-run mark. CSK 195-5 (19)
4, 4, 4 & OUT! After hitting three back-to-bacl fours off Vijaykumar Vyshak, Sarfaraz Khan holes out to Nehal Wadhera in an attempt to find a different area to score runs. But Sarfaraz has done his job, scoring 32 runs in just 12 balls, adding much-needed impetus to the innings. Debutant Prashant Veer is out in the middle. CSK 168-5 (17)
Class from Sarfaraz Khan. Donning the Yellow for the first time, Sarfaraz makes most of the opportunity with three consecutive fours off Arshdeep Singh. 15 runs come from the 15th over. CSK 145/4 (15)
OUTTT!!!! Kartik Sharma, who was bought for ₹14.20 crore in the auction, is caughtplumb in front by Marco Jansen. 4th wicket for Punjab Kings. CSK are losing the plot after the wickets of Ayush Mhatre and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sarfaraz Khan is out in the middle. CSK 130-4 (14)
OUTTTT!!!! Two wickets in quick succession for Punjab Kings. After Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed in the previous over, Vijaykumar Vyshak gets the big wicket of Ayush Mhatre. The CSK batter puts is bat out against a wide delivery from Vyshak, only to find Yuzvendra Chahal at short third-man. CSK 123/3 (12.3)
OUTTT!!!! Finally the partnership is broken. Ruturaj Gaikwad tries to go over the top, only to find Nehal Wadhera at the boundary. Gaikwad goes for 28, as Yuzvendra Chahal gets his first of the night. the second wicket stand of 96 runs is broken. CSK 110/2 (11.1)
HUGEEEE!!!!! Fifty comes up for Ayush Mhatre in style. The youngster welcomes Marcus Stoinis with a huge six over the bowlers head to get to his half-century. SIX more from Mhatre in the next ball. Same ball from Stoinis and same punishment. In the process, Mhatre now has two IPL fifties before turning 19, the same as Prithvi Shaw. Only Vaibhav Suryavanshi is ahead in that list. CSK 94/1 (9)
BANGGG! BANGG! There is no stopping Ayush Mhatre tonight. After his heroics in the powerplay, the 18-year-old is smacking Marco Jansen with utter disdain for two sixes in the over.
18 runs in the final two overs of the powerplay as CSK finish at 57/1 in the first six overs. After Sanju Samson was dismissed for seven, it's Ayush Mhatre who grabbed the spotlight with his free-flowing cricket. The highlight has been Mhatre smashing three consecutive fours off Arshdeep Singh in the fourth over.
BANGGG!!!! If Ayush Mhatre didn't get his bat do the talking in the U-19 World Cup, the Mumbai batter had saved his best for IPL as the world champion skipper smacks Arshdeep Singh for three back-to-back fours to put the pressure back on the opposition. CSK 39/1 (4)
OUTTT!!! Sanju Samson falters again for CSK. This time, the former Rajasthan Royals batter edges behind to Prabhsimran Singh. The whole ground goes in silence as Xavier Bartlett is pumped up. Ayush Mhatre joins captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. CSK 24/1 (3)
In comes Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad for CSK. Arshdeep Singh will open the bowling for Punjab Kings. Just five runs and a bit of oohhs and aahhs in the first over. CSK 5/0 (1)
Notably, CSK are fielding four players of age 21 or young - Ayush Mhatre (18y 261d), Kartik Sharma (19y 342d), Prashant Veer (20y 130d) and Noor Ahmad (21y 90d). This is the second time CSK are doing so.
The two captains walk out for the toss. Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad are in the middle. The good news is Iyer is playing after hurting his wrist in last game. Punjab Kings have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Punjab Kings go with the same team. CSK handed Prashant Veer a debut cap in place of Matthew Short.
Dewald Brevis is unlikely to play today against Punjab Kings. Live pictures show that the South Africa is playing football with the reserve bunch. Meanwhile, the pitch is an absolute belter at Chepauk. It's rock hard and we are on for a high-scoring game.
With no Dewald Brevis and MS Dhoni, Ravi Ashwin feels that one among Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre, or Sanju Samson will have to play till the 15th over. “If CSK wants to do well at home, at least one of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre, or Sanju Samson should bat till the 15th over, because they don’t have finishers like Dewald Brevis and MS Dhoni.”
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Matthew Short, Kartik Sharma, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj
CSK: Matches – 77, Won – 51, Lost – 26
PBKS: Matches – 11, Won – 6, Lost – 5
The CSK vs PBKS match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. And the live streaming of the IPL clash will be available on the JioHotstar app.
The toss for CSK vs PBKS match is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST and the match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
According to Cricbuzz, both MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis were seen batting at the nets on the eve of the game. While MSD is unlikely to play, will Brevis be available for selection today? In case Brevis plays today, Sarfaraz Khan might have to sit out.
Punjab Kings assistant coach Brad Haddin praised the composure and maturity shown by Cooper Connolly ahead of Punjab Kings’ upcoming away fixture against CSK. Speaking about Connolly’s impact, Haddin said, “We’ve known about Cooper Connolly in Australia for some time. We were pretty keen to get him early in the auction and spoke early in our preparation about bringing him in before everyone could get a real look at how good he was.”
“I think everyone got a taste of the maturity he has with the bat and saw the way he controlled the innings in the first game. It was his first IPL game under pressure with things going on around him, but we’ve known about that ability for a long time and I think everyone got the opportunity to see his skills.”
Another major concern for CSK will be the availability of Dewald Brevis. CSK issued a statement before their game against RR, confirming Brevis' unavailability from the first game. “Dewald Brevis is undergoing rehab for a side injury and will miss tomorrow’s game,” CSK had said. However, it will be interesting to see whether the South African is match-fit against PBKS.
Besides Shreyas Iyer, focus will also be on Sanju Samson. The India wicketkeeper-batter made a trade move to CSK from Rajasthan Royals just before the IPL 2026. With MS Dhoni unavailable for the first two weeks, it's a perfect opprtunity for Samson to claim his stake at te top of the CSK batting order. Notably, Samson is coming after grabbing a Player of the Series award in the T20 World Cup 2026. Samson started his CSK journey with six runs against RR.
Shreyas Iyer sustained an injury in the 12th over of the Punjab Kings' chase when he struck hard on his right wrist by a shot from Cooper Connolly. The impact of shot was so much that Iyer was grimacing in pain. Although he continued batting after immediate treatment, the Indian star was dismissed shortly.
Batting coach Brad Haddin confirmed that Iyer didn't suffer in fracture. “No break, so that’s a good thing. Now it’s just about getting the swelling down and getting the movement back in the hand, so he should be right for tomorrow,” Haddin had said.
“We’re very lucky, it was well hit by Cooper. It was a drop catch though from the captain, we’ve put it down as a stat. But all in all, we got the best possible result we could out of what we thought at the start looked like a nasty incident."
Punjab Kings, on the other hand, won a nervy encounter against Gujarat Titans, thanks to a super cool Copper Connolly, who struck a maiden fifty in IPL to see his team through.
CSK are coming into the game after losing miserably to Rajasthan Royals in their opening encounter. Batting first, CSK were bundled for 127 with Jamie Overton top-scoring with 43. Rajasthan Royals won the game by eight wickets.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of CSK's first home game against Punjab Kings.
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