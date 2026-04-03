CSK vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings thrash Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in high-scoring thriller

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Live Score, IPL 2026: Young Ayush Mhatre top-scored with a 43-ball 73 as Chennai Super Kings posted 209/5 against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Friday. Sent into bat first, CSK rode on a 96-run partnership for the second wicket between Mhatre and Ruturaj Gaikwad (28 off 22 balls) to lay the foundation for a competitive total at Chepauk.

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Sarfaraz Khan played some fine shots en route to 32 off just 12 balls, while Shivam Dube made an unbeaten 45 in 27 balls.

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Punjab Kings cruised through the chase on the back of a blazing start from Priyansh Arya, who powered them to a record-fast fifty. Prabhsimran Singh and Cooper Connolly kept the momentum going, while Shreyas Iyer anchored the middle overs with a fluent half-century.

Despite a few late wickets, the target was never out of reach, and contributions from Wadhera, Shashank and Stoinis ensured a smooth finish, with Stoinis sealing a comfortable five-wicket win.

CSK vs PBKS head-to-head in IPL

CSK and PBKS share a 16-16 win-loss record in IPL, thus making it one of the most balanced rivalries in the history of the tournament. In the previous season, Punjab Kings won both their matches against CSK, en route to their runners-up finish.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match scorecard

CSK vs PBKS playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal